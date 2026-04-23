FEATURED RESTAURANTS – MAY 2026

A sampling of great eats in and around Buckhead!

ATLANTA FISH MARKET

A dining destination on Pharr Road since 1993, Atlanta Fish Market offers multiple seating areas, eye-catching works of art, attentive service and skilled preparations of high-quality fare. Menus boast “Atlanta’s largest selection of fresh, wild caught fish,” though steak, chicken, salads and veggies are also available. Sixteen different types of fish can be sautéed, broiled, blackened or prepared Hong Kong style with sherry soy broth, the most popular choice and the restaurant’s signature dish since 1996. Jumbo lump crab cakes are dense with meat. Gumbo marries seafood nuggets, sausage bites and zippy spices. Stuffed flounder casserole is loaded with shrimp, crab, scallops and mushrooms in a white wine sauce. Fish or shrimp tacos or a grouper sandwich make a scrumptious lunch. Desserts like toffee crunch pie are worth the calorie splurge. Before heading out, stop by Pano’s Food Shop, a takeaway market that offers daily cuts of fresh seafood plus steaks, sides, signature ingredients and desserts.

Entrees: $20-$56

Platters: $50-$57

Iced seafood: $22-$92

Happy hour bites: $8-$24

Sushi: $9-$16

Sandwiches: $20-$38

Soups & salads: $12-$15

Sides: $8-$39

Desserts: $9-$10

Cocktails: $8-$25

Wine: $8-$35/glass, $48-$150/ bottle

atlantafishmarket.com

BLUE RIDGE GRILL

For more than 20 years, Blue Ridge Grill has been a mecca for Buckhead power lunchers and chill evening diners alike. Whether for business or romance, BRG is a paragon of hospitality, and each guest is embraced like a VIP. Standard crowd-pleasers on the Euro- American menu include grilled Georgia trout, French-boned chicken with wild mushrooms and filet mignon with Vidalia onions. Small plates and sides of iron skillet mussels, Caesar salad with crisp Beeler bacon, custard-like corn soufflé and (off-menu item) fried pickles with buttermilk dipping sauce are absolute must-tries. If cost is an issue, call ahead, as menu prices are not advertised online.

Lunch: $9-$42

Dinner: $13-$62

blueridgegrill.com

DAS BBQ

In 2016, Stephen Franklin had a dream to make Georgia the most “inclusive, creative barbecue experience in the country,” and that’s just what he did at DAS BBQ. Whether it’s the rosy, smoke-ringed brisket, equally pink and juicy St. Louis-style ribs or the spicy, smoked chicken wings, every bony bite is a testament to Franklin’s focus on the art and science of smoked meats. Bring the whole family and don’t pass up house-made sides of decadent cream corn, mac ’n’ cheese and stick-to-your-ribs Brunswick stew. Dig into white chocolate banana pudding after if you’re willing and able.

Meats (whole, half and sandwich): $7-$28, sausages $5/link

Wings: $9/$18 for half dozen/dozen

Side dishes (in regular, pint or quart): $3-$23

Desserts: $3-$5

dasbbq.com

ECLIPSE DI LUNA

At the tail end of Miami Circle is one of the most convivial joints in town. Head over for happy hour Monday through Thursday when most drinks and tapas are half price, and there’s live music. Yummy small plates of habanero-spiced ahi tuna ceviche, smoky sun-dried-tomato mac and cheese (made with three different cheeses) and refreshing Granny Smith apple salad are some of our favorites. Still hungry? It’s hard to pass up the succulent balsamic-y spare ribs and flavorful, crunchy calamari. If you’re with family (or a family of friends), consider the exquisite saffron-infused paella, made with authentic Calasparra rice.

Tapas: $2.95-$14.95 (most in the $5-$8 range)

Large plates (for two or more): $20- $24

eclipsediluna.com

THE HUNGRY PEACH

Despite the hyper-elegant surrounding showrooms, The Hungry Peach, located inside the Atlanta Decorative Arts Center, serves up anyone’s idea of a perfectly downhome lunch. Colossal salads and delectable renditions of classic sandwiches, such as the melt-in-your-mouth corned beef Reuben, egg salad and smoked bacon-pepper jack wrap, are sure to please welcome visitors and hungry professionals alike. Sides including the Cajun mac ‘n’ cheese and loaded potato salad will knock your designer socks off. Not to be missed are the freshly made sweets, such as the five-layer coconut cake and Callebaut chocolate brownie. Wash it all down with a bottomless mason jar of iced sweet tea.

Starters: $4-$9

Salads: $10-$12.50

Sandwiches: $8.50-$12.50

Desserts: $2.50-$6

thehungrypeach.com

IL GIALLO OSTERIA & BAR

Experience the love-through-food feeling in generous portions at il Giallo Osteria & Bar in Sandy Springs, where Italy’s Piedmont region is brought to life by Chef Jamie Adams and General Manager Leonardo Moura. The menu showcases classic, seasonal and regional Italian dishes. Fresh pasta is made overlooking the dining room during service. Spaghetti and meatballs present al dente pasta and fork-tender spheres of ground duck, turkey and beef. “Crazy lasagna” layers braised short ribs with sheets of pasta, drizzled with garlic and rosemary juice for yummy umami. Chicken parmigiana is so big it fills the plate. Pizza, made by Pizzaiolo Brendan Keenan, features a Neapolitanstyle thin crust that’s cooked through; one bite of margherita is all that’s needed to be impressed. The wine list showcases varietals and blends from around the world, including several Italian picks. Beer and classic and creative cocktails are also offered. Save room for tiramisu or hazelnut chocolate bars.

Appetizers: $4-20

Salads: $14-16

Pizza: $16-24

Pasta: $18-39

Sides: $12-13

Entrees: $29-51

Desserts: $10-12

ilgialloatl.com

MCKENDRICK’S STEAK HOUSE

A family-owned restaurant that celebrated its 30th anniversary in 2025, McKendrick’s Steak House in the Perimeter Center district has a reputation for outstanding service. Lunch and dinner menus have much in common, though sandwiches and some salads are exclusively offered at lunch, and a few appetizers and entrees are only featured at dinner. Daily specials and specialty cocktails can have a seasonal spin. USDA prime Midwestern beef is the key feature here, though seafood options also abound. Steaks are cooked to order; enjoy your filet, ribeye or strip cut simply grilled or add your pick among the several different toppings offered. Tempura lobster is a standout with a delicate fried batter. Caesar salad pulls off the trick of being both crispy and creamy. Crab cakes showcase jumbo lump blue crab meat. Sides like mashed potatoes, creamed spinach and mushroom risotto complete a meal. Save room for the eponymous New York-style cheesecake.

Appetizers: $10-$27

Salads: $14-15 S

eafood: $26-$70

Prime steaks: $58-98

Sauces and toppings: $5-$35

Sides: $10-$25

Desserts: $9-$20

Specialty cocktails: $18- $20

Wine: $11-$28/glass, $13-$1,150/bottle

mckendricks.com

PENDOLINO

Pendolino at Chastain Market is an upscale yet unpretentious eatery tucked into a shopping center. Its retro decor and neighborly vibe invite you to linger over multiple courses or grab a quick snack. Chef-owner Kevin Maxey’s menu is inspired by Italian fare and also takes cues from local ingredients. Don’t miss the fork-tender pork and veal meatballs topped with tangy-sweet tomato ragu; each heavenly bite begs another. Charred just right pizzettes come adorned with sophisticated flavor combinations of toppings. Crispy calamari fritti with sundried tomatoes packs a satisfying crunch and compelling contrast of salty, herby and savory flavors. Chicken scallopini parmigiano is a popular favorite. Ricotta ravioli with butternut squash and sage delights with soft round pillows of sweet flavor drizzled with earthy-sweet sauce. Save room for dessert such as tender olive oil cake or soft tiramisu.

Antipasti: $9-19

Pizzette: $17-20

Sides: $12-22

Mains: $22-39

Cocktails: $13-15

Desserts: $9-12

pendolinoatl.com

STARFISH

Starfish—which can look just a little lost on the block that houses Restaurant Eugene and Holeman and Finch—is exactly the kind of sushi joint we have been trolling for. In a city where Japanese cuisine can be hit-or-miss and sometimes not the freshest, chef-owner Seung K. “Sam” Park’s reticent little pearl is a superior catch—cute and compact as a bento box but with just a hint of luxury. At dinner, we were delighted to see how the kitchen plays around with untraditional ingredients such as truffle oil and balsamic vinegar, slicing fish as thin as carpaccio and arranging it in dazzling presentations. When our flounder sashimi arrived, the server told us to place a dab of the ponzu jelly spiked with cilantro, jalapeño and lime on a strip of the fish and roll it up. Exquisite. Starfish isn’t the kind of place that announces itself with screaming klieg lights or red carpets. But in this culture of excess, sometimes being a little bit under-the-radar can be very seductive.

Lunch entrees: $7-$16

Dinner entrees: $12-$30

starfishatlanta.com

TERRA TERROIR

Escape the ordinary at Brookhaven’s award winning Terra Terroir. With its secret garden setting, service-oriented vibe, upscale fare plus full bar with an impressive wine list, this bistro is ready to surprise and impress. The eclectic lunch and dinner menus show American, European and Asian influences. Dishes boast layered flavors, surprising combinations and artful presentations. Gambas al Ajillo is a crowdpleasing Spanish starter with shrimp in sizzling olive oil infused with garlic and red pepper. French Country Supper is a menu standout featuring fork-tender duck leg confit plus andouille sausage and white beans. Coconut Thai salmon with curry broth is spiced just right. A hearty slow-braised Duroc pork shank arrives with creamy parmesan polenta. Grapefruit and pomegranate salad with mixed greens is a lighter option. Assorted charcuterie and cheese might accompany a wine tasting or stand alone as a hearty starter. Sweet temptations include flourless chocolate tart, sweet potato bread pudding, crème brûlée and sabayon.

Raw bites: $19-23

Appetizers: $15-25

Salads: $15-26

Mains: $19-49

Cocktails: $14-18

terraterroir.com

Note: Prices and menu items may have changed since original publication.

BY: Wendell Brock, Rebecca Cha, Jennifer Bradley Franklin, Angela Hansberger, Hope S. Philbrick

PHOTOS: Madelynne Grace, Erik Meadows