FEATURED RESTAURANTS – SEPTEMBER 2025

A sampling of great eats in and around Buckhead!

ARNETTE’S CHOP SHOP

Arnette’s will dazzle you with its no-expense spared interiors, cosmopolitan wine list and, of course, its meat. Chicago-sourced ribeyes, strips and tomahawk steaks are the main attraction supported by a top-notch cast of appetizers and sides, from decadent roasted marrow and wagyu beef tartare to classic wedge salad and Dauphinoise potatoes. (There are also oysters and caviar, if you don’t mind shelling out a few extra bucks.) Favorite items include the 50-day wet-aged cowboy ribeye; the bliss-inducing lobster spaghetti; and the shaved prime rib sandwich, a real scene-stealer. Don’t forget to ask about the members-only knife club.

Appetizers, salads and sandwiches: $9-$25

Shrimp, oysters and caviar: $13-$150

Hearth-roasted shellfish, fish and steaks: $13-$140

Desserts: $8-$12

arnetteschopshop.com

BONE GARDEN CANTINA

Beyond the colorful Día de Muertos dining room decor, the well-curated mezcal and tequila selections and the uber-friendly service, Bone Garden Cantina offers some of the most authentic Mexican cooking in Atlanta. Tastier guacamole and hot dipping queso you will not find, and we’ve tried! The tender-to-thebone Mexican pork ribs are meaty, miraculous bites of earthy richness, and the tomatillo-rich pozole verde soup is pure south-of-the-border goodness. Garlic-sautéed shrimp enchiladas and adobo steak quesadilla seasoned with guajillo chile are among many fine familiar classics. Smaller plates include exemplary tamales and tacos.

Appetizers: $2.50-$9.50

Soups and salads: $4.50-$9

Tamales, tacos and empanadas: $3.50-$5

Mains: $7.50- $12.75

bonegardencantina.com

DAVIO’S NORTHERN ITALIAN STEAKHOUSE

With its handmade pasta, terrific steaks and foundation of classic Italian dishes, the Atlanta outpost of Massachusetts-based chef-preneur Steve DiFillippo sets a higherthan- usual standard for a mall restaurant. Finefood lovers flock to Phipps Plaza for Davio’s delicious fried calamari, tagliatelle Bolognese and warm spinach salad like ravenous shoppers on the hunt for Louis Vuitton bags, Tiffany silver and Dior gowns. And they can do no better than the buttery medallion of impeccably grilled top sirloin, slathered with Gorgonzola and paired with wilted spinach and sea-salt-and-truffle-oil fries. No wonder the Davio’s menu is as tantalizing as the shoe department at Nordstrom.

Appetizers and salads: $9-$16

Pastas, entrees and steaks: $18-$48

davios.com/atl

FIA RESTAURANT

Many of the best meals are an escape, a getaway. Fortunately for Atlanta residents, it’s simple enough to find bites that both awaken our wanderlust and satisfy our desire for something beyond the ordinary. Case in point: Fia, the restaurant tucked inside The Burgess Hotel. A glance at the menu will tell you that, while you’ll likely be able to pick out influences—Greek, Indian, Thai, Italian—you can’t put this menu in a box. That fact makes it so much fun to order what you like and explore dishes such as tender-crisp charred octopus, shrimp saganaki, pan-seared potato gnocchi, whole grilled branzino and bone-in short rib served over spiced lentils and basmati rice. A meal here is like a global getaway close to home.

Appetizers, soups and salads: $8-19

Entrees: $24-$38

From the grill: $28-$98

Sides: $13

Desserts: $12-$15

fiaatlanta.com

HAVEN RESTAURANT AND BAR

Haven is exactly that—a safe, inclusive place where your every gastronomic need is met. If weather permits, enjoy the serenity of patio dining while indulging your taste buds with crisp Gulf oysters, the Southern cheese board or Timmy’s wild Georgia shrimp. Or go inside and soak up the classy atmosphere while digging into seared Georges Bank scallops or spice-roasted Green Circle Farms chicken, and wrap things up with a warm chocolate brownie with artisan espresso sauce.

Small plates and salads: $6-$15

Entrees: $18-$38

Steaks: starting at $51

Sides and desserts: $7

havenrestaurant.com

KYMA

The name means “wave,” and making waves is exactly what executive chef Pano I. Karatassos has been doing at his family’s stellar Greek seafood restaurant since 2002. From marides (tiny, “French fry”-size white fish) to Greek specimens grilled whole (try the barbounia or bronzino), Kyma excels at delivering the kind of simple, unadorned flavors you’ll encounter on a patio by the Aegean. Order a glass of Greek wine (there are many options) and a few classic meze for sharing (we like the dolmades, spanakopita, cuttlefish stuffed with lamb stew and the feta-zucchini fritters), and your meal will go just swimmingly.

Meze: $8-$14

Mains: $26-$46 (whole fish $30 or $36 per pound)

buckheadrestaurants.com/kyma

PIG-N-CHIK

Co-owner Jim Graddy tells us he learned the art of the pit on his granddaddy’s pig farm in Manchester, Georgia. Graddy remembers cooking whole hogs all night long over hot coals, and when we tear into his pulled-pork sandwich—a delicious pile of pink, smoke tinged meat between two thick slabs of white bread—we believe him. Graddy has proudly transported his family’s traditions to his casual Southern ’cue counter. Man, is the food good. The fresh-tasting coleslaw (with just a little mayo) and excellent new potato salad are just the things to cut the richness of the succulent pork. Some other tasty go-withs are fried okra, long-cooked collards, mac and cheese and Brunswick stew. We’re sated. We’re sauce-splashed. We need a moist towelette and a nap.

Entrees: $8-$24

pignchik.net

LOCAL THREE KITCHEN & BAR

Local Three is passionate about food and drinks yet keeps the overall vibe laid-back. With quirky decor and friendly service, this upscale eatery presents contemporary American cuisine alongside a full bar with an impressive bourbon selection. The culinary philosophy here is “you can’t argue with delicious.” High skills are on display without over-complicating things. Menus change often, inspired by the season. The signature focaccia drizzles thick, toasted bread with flavorful olive oil. Fish schnitzel presents breaded white flounder with lemon-pepper sauce and scattered peas. Among the mains, panseared North Georgia trout is a standout, pairing fork-tender fish with Parisienne gnocchi. Daily specials are gifts of good timing with features like pastrami-spiced duck breast, Asian-inspired chicken or grilled dry-aged Duroc pork chop. Trust whatever most piques your interest since you can’t go wrong here. Save room for desserts such as the peanut butter cup or Banofee tart.

Starters: $6-28

Mains: $22-45

Steaks: $45-66

Dessert: $14-16

House cocktails: $15-25

Sunday brunch buffet: $35/adult, $20/child

localthree.com

TERRA TERROIR

Escape the ordinary at Brookhaven’s awardwinning Terra Terroir. With its secret garden setting, service-oriented vibe, upscale fare plus full bar with an impressive wine list, this bistro is ready to surprise and impress. The eclectic lunch and dinner menus show American, European and Asian influences. Dishes boast layered flavors, surprising combinations and artful presentations. Gambas al Ajillo is a crowd-pleasing Spanish starter with shrimp in sizzling olive oil infused with garlic and red pepper. French Country Supper is a menu standout featuring fork-tender duck leg confit plus andouille sausage and white beans. Coconut Thai salmon with curry broth is spiced just right. A hearty slow-braised Duroc pork shank arrives with creamy parmesan polenta. Grapefruit and pomegranate salad with mixed greens is a lighter option. Assorted charcuterie and cheese might accompany a wine tasting or stand alone as a hearty starter. Sweet temptations include flourless chocolate tart, sweet potato bread pudding, crème brûlée and sabayon.

Raw bites: $19-23

Appetizers: $15-25

Salads: $15-26

Mains: $19-49

Cocktails: $14-18

terraterroir.com

VARASANO’S PIZZERIA

For over a decade, highest accolades have been lavished upon Varasano’s for its Neapolitan-style pizzas, and with good reason. Owner Jeff Varasano has made it his life’s work to bring Atlantans pies on par with (or even better than) pizza in Italy. Classics such as margherita di bufala and Nana’s showcase his mastery of the basics—slowcooked San Marzano tomato sauce, imported cheeses, herbs and his incomparable crust. Varasano’s also features a selection of antipasti (divine meatballs), simple salads and solid pastas of farfalle with shrimp in lemon cream sauce and penne alla vodka with chicken.

Antipasti: $5.95 – $14.95

Pastas: $16.95 – $18.95

Pizza: $15.95 – $20.95 ($1.50 – $5.00 for additional toppings)

Desserts: $3.95 – $8.95

varasanos.com

THE WHITE HOUSE

At this venerated breakfast nook, you’ll find Atlanta movers and shakers in ties and starched shirts huddled over omelets and pancakes. But regardless of a guest’s status, owner Demos Galaktiadis, who came to America from Greece in 1966, treats everyone the same. He has run this Peachtree Road institution for 45 of its 68 years, and over time, the food has evolved into a unique combination of home-style Southern and Greek standards. At lunch, you might have moussaka and collards or fried grouper and a Greek salad, finished off with a dish of banana pudding. But breakfast is king here. We recommend the Olympic omelet, stuffed with spinach, tomatoes, onions, mushrooms and peppers and served with a side of tzatziki, or a breakfast sandwich laden with sausage, cheese and egg.

Breakfast: $6.40-$15.30

Lunch: $6-$16.70

the-white-house.restaurants-world.com

Note: Prices and menu items may have changed since original publication.