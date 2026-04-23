A LOT ON HER PLATE

See Morgan Jones-Greenberg’s work on your favorite restaurant table.

Turn over a plate at a food and beverage establishment in Atlanta, and you’re likely to see the work of Morgan Jones-Greenberg, Chamblee resident and the principal of West Midtown’s Table One Hospitality Group. As the sole Georgia rep for Steelite, a leading manufacturer of hospitality- grade dinnerware, flatware and glassware, she’s more than likely the one supplying restaurants with everything you see on the table at your favorite restaurant.

Jones-Greenberg went straight into her metier after graduating in 2006 from Rollins College where she majored in international business. A childhood best friend’s father had a contact at Steelite and connected her. “This career fell in my lap,” she says. She worked her way through customer service, product management, manufacturing, marketing and other facets of the business, and was eventually asked to helm the Georgia business in a representative partnership that began in 2015. Now she shows Steelite china, glassware, flatware, banqueting and buffet equipment to thousands of Georgia-based customers in her 4,000- square-foot, by-appointment showroom. Here, she explains how the business works.

Who can come to Table One Hospitality Group?

We get everyone from independent restaurants to stadiums, convention centers, hotels, country clubs and chain restaurants. It’s anyone who needs a fork and a knife for a business in Georgia. It’s really hard to shop for this stuff out of a catalog. They need to get their hands on the product. I enjoy helping them bring their tabletops to life.

What are some of the most impressive orders you’ve had?

Our largest project to date was the Savannah Convention Center expansion. They ordered 35,000 pieces of silverware. It’s hard to wrap your head around an order of that size. We’ve probably touched at least 70% of the hospitality outlets in Atlanta. Over the last 11 years, I can say it’s likely thousands of accounts.

How do you work with restaurants?

I help them analyze what they need based on what the space looks like, what the overall feel is, what the cuisine is, what the furniture looks like and what the countertop colors are. We look at every detail to make sure the plates will look good. We want to make the restaurant experience cohesive and work through the details with our clients. We are one of the last pieces that come into play before an opening.

What about custom items?

We absolutely love doing custom designs; the sky is the limit. We have a design team that can do things like logos on plates, design for portion control, etching glass and more. My favorite custom project to date was at Roshambo in Buckhead. I’ve known Unsukay partner Chris Hall for years, and we’ve worked on several projects together. He wanted the diners to play rock, paper, scissors at the end of the meal. You’ll notice on the plates now that there’s a custom logo in the center, and it’s either a rock, a paper or scissors. It’s so you can “play” at the table. That was super fun. We did InTown Golf’s flag logo etched on the flatware to make it feel really special and have an element of surprise. We’ve also done The Perlant, La Grotta, Delbar Buckhead, Aria, The St. Regis Atlanta and Little Alley Steak Buckhead.

TABLE ONE HOSPITALITY GROUP

404.804.2522

tableonegroup.com

@tableonegroup

PHOTO: Erik Meadows