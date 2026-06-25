REVIVE & REFRESH

This espresso tonic delivers an invigorating mix of caffeine and citrus.
BRASH Coffee’s espresso tonic combines crisp, sweet citrus with rich espresso and effervescent tonic water for a summer-ready caffeinated treat.
Espresso Tonic
Yield: 1 drink
INGREDIENTS:
30 grams of passion fruit citrus or yuzu syrup
8 ounces of tonic water on ice
Single or double shot of espresso
INSTRUCTIONS: Pour the tonic over ice. Add syrup and slowly pour the espresso shot on top. Lightly stir.
BRASH COFFEE
brashcoffee.com
@brashcoffee
BY Claire Ruhlin
Simply Buckhead is an upscale lifestyle magazine focused on the best and brightest individuals, businesses and events in Buckhead, Brookhaven, Sandy Springs, Dunwoody and Chamblee. With a commitment to journalistic excellence, the magazine serves as the authority on who to know, what to do and where to go in the community, and its surroundings.