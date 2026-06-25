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REVIVE & REFRESH
Simply Buckhead
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REVIVE & REFRESH

by
June 25, 2026
BRASH Coffee’s espresso tonic

This espresso tonic delivers an invigorating mix of caffeine and citrus.

BRASH Coffee’s espresso tonic

BRASH Coffee’s espresso tonic combines crisp, sweet citrus with rich espresso and effervescent tonic water for a summer-ready caffeinated treat.

Espresso Tonic
Yield: 1 drink

INGREDIENTS:
30 grams of passion fruit citrus or yuzu syrup
8 ounces of tonic water on ice
Single or double shot of espresso

INSTRUCTIONS: Pour the tonic over ice. Add syrup and slowly pour the espresso shot on top. Lightly stir.

BRASH COFFEE
brashcoffee.com
@brashcoffee

BY Claire Ruhlin

Simply Buckhead is an upscale lifestyle magazine focused on the best and brightest individuals, businesses and events in Buckhead, Brookhaven, Sandy Springs, Dunwoody and Chamblee. With a commitment to journalistic excellence, the magazine serves as the authority on who to know, what to do and where to go in the community, and its surroundings.

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