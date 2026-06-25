REVIVE & REFRESH

This espresso tonic delivers an invigorating mix of caffeine and citrus.

BRASH Coffee’s espresso tonic combines crisp, sweet citrus with rich espresso and effervescent tonic water for a summer-ready caffeinated treat.

Espresso Tonic

Yield: 1 drink

INGREDIENTS:

30 grams of passion fruit citrus or yuzu syrup

8 ounces of tonic water on ice

Single or double shot of espresso

INSTRUCTIONS: Pour the tonic over ice. Add syrup and slowly pour the espresso shot on top. Lightly stir.

BRASH COFFEE

brashcoffee.com

@brashcoffee

BY Claire Ruhlin