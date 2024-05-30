MAD FOR MAHJONG

FOUR BROOKHAVEN FRIENDS OFFER CLASSES FOR THE CLASSIC TILE GAME.

The hunter-green tiles with vibrant Chinese characters click and clack across Bethany Smith’s game tables. A gaggle of women is gathered in her basement for Mahjong 101, an introductory course for the centuries-old tile game that’s having a renaissance across the country and in Atlanta.

Smith is one of four women who make up Mahjong Social ATL, a mahjong instruction and accessories company based in Brookhaven. Smith’s other partners are Molly Levinson, Valerie Parente and Melissa Mitchell. The latter two are Smith’s neighbors, so gathering for a game is as simple as it is convenient. The foursome launched their company in early 2024. It has since shot to popularity, gaining traction by word-of-mouth recommendations from men and women.

Monthly lessons are held on an ongoing basis. Starting at $100, the lesson includes a three-hour class with a 4-to-1 student to teacher ratio, a custom rule and tips book designed by Mahjong Social ATL, a National Mah Jongg League card required for standardized and tournament play, and light bites and beverages. If players are already knowledgeable but want to brush up their skills, they can opt for the group’s Mahjong 102 class for a smaller fee, or participate in guided play where seasoned players can strengthen their game and ask questions of the instructors as they go.

Once monthly lesson dates are launched, Cott says to act fast because they sell out quickly, and the teachers are often booked for private parties. Smith adds, “Truly, there’s plenty of mahjong to go around! The more people there are playing, the better it is for everyone.” Follow Mahjong Social ATL on Instagram at @mahjongsocialtl for the latest information about upcoming classes, new merch and more.

mahjongsocialatl.com

@mahjongsocialatl