FREQUENCY FOUND

BUCKHEAD HOTEL TRANSFORMS ITS TERRACE INTO A MONTHLY SANCTUARY OF SOUND!

The St. Regis Atlanta has carved out a spot for urban wellness seekers with its monthly sound bath experience. Held the third Wednesday of the month on the hotel’s Grand Terrace overlooking the pool piazza, the immersive experience begins with an aura cleanse, typically involving the burning of sacred herbs, crystals or energy work to remove negative energy, before diving into a calming sound bath. “Experiencing sound bathing is beneficial for your health,” says Debra Myers, director of spa and fitness at the hotel. “It contributes to stress reduction and lowered heart rate, and can improve sleep, according to some participants.”

Led by a massage therapist trained in sound healing, the session centers on a sound bath using seven to 10 Himalayan sound bowls, each producing the distinct tones that create layered frequencies to relax the mind and body. Following the sound bath, guests participate in a grounding meditation before engaging in a hands-on activity of creating personalized mala mantra bracelets. Participants select stones and thread them into bracelets traditionally used for meditation and intention-setting. “Having something to make and take home turns the experience into an immersive event,” Myers says. “It becomes something they can revisit later as a reminder to take time for themselves.”

Myers attributes the program’s success to the natural alignment between the hotel’s spa environment and the event’s purpose. “The Spa at The St. Regis Atlanta has a natural sense of calm that fits the tone of the event,” she says. “It feels intimate without being intimidating.” Attendance is capped at 15 guests, and sessions typically sell out. Parking is validated at a reduced rate for attendees. The experience welcomes both seasoned practitioners and beginners. “You do not have to know anything about meditation or sound healing to enjoy it,” Myers says. “The atmosphere is relaxed and uplifting, and most guests leave feeling rejuvenated.”

atstregisatlanta.com

@stregisatl