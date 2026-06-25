None of the 350 attendees of the 14th Annual Atlanta Police Foundation’s Blue Jean Ball were surprised when a SWAT team showed up.

The highly-trained crew was on hand to raise funds and awareness for the tactical gear that protects officers on the job. Held at the Buckhead home of David and Maureen Cote, the mid-May gathering gave guests the chance to meet SWAT officers and hear first-hand about the need for the safety equipment. The evening also featured music from The Fabulous Equinox Orchestra, dancing, a smoked bourbon bar, live and paddle- raise auctions, and culinary treats from bison to wild shrimp prepared by Pricci’s Chef Piero Premoli and Chef Vagn Nielsen of Proof of the Pudding. Approximately $1.6 million was raised, and Simply Buckhead was the media sponsor.

PHOTOS: Blake Bodden, Joshua Spruiel, Jared Winston