The legacy of the late Congressman John Lewis lives on in the work of The Same House, an organization that addresses some of the city’s challenges.

In mid-August, its Beloved Benefit at the Woodruff Arts Center generated a significant financial boost to its efforts, raising $8.2 million to support eight beneficiaries: Atlanta Technical College, Latin American Association, Big Brothers Big Sisters of Metro Atlanta, City of Refuge, Morehouse College of Medicine, New Life Community Alliance, Partners for HOME and the Westside Future Fund. This year also marked a change for the event that has been held since 2019: Rather than a seated dinner, the evening focused on highlighting the positive impacts made by the nonprofits through storytelling and entertainment.

PHOTOS: Derek White and Kendra Greis (Getty Images)