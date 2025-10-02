Simply Buckhead
Now Reading
BELOVED BENEFIT
Simply Buckhead
Simply Buckhead

Simply Buckhead Magazine Online - READ NOW

BELOVED BENEFIT

by
October 2, 2025

The legacy of the late Congressman John Lewis lives on in the work of The Same House, an organization that addresses some of the city’s challenges.

Rapper T.I. entertained the crowd at the Woodruff Arts Center.

In mid-August, its Beloved Benefit at the Woodruff Arts Center generated a significant financial boost to its efforts, raising $8.2 million to support eight beneficiaries: Atlanta Technical College, Latin American Association, Big Brothers Big Sisters of Metro Atlanta, City of Refuge, Morehouse College of Medicine, New Life Community Alliance, Partners for HOME and the Westside Future Fund. This year also marked a change for the event that has been held since 2019: Rather than a seated dinner, the evening focused on highlighting the positive impacts made by the nonprofits through storytelling and entertainment.

PHOTOS: Derek White and Kendra Greis (Getty Images)

Atlanta-based writer and editor contributing to a number of local and state-wide publications. Instructor in Georgia State’s Communication department and Emory’s Continuing Education division.

View Comments (0)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Site Design and Management by BHGDigital

Scroll To Top