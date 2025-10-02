Appropriate for the hottest time of the year, International Dog Day was marked on Aug. 26 by more than two dozen two-and four legged attendees of the Pawty on the Patio.

The early evening event to benefit the Atlanta Humane Society took place on the recently renovated terrace of the Grant Hyatt Atlanta in Buckhead, which hosted the event alongside Simply Buckhead. In addition to music, cocktails, dog toys and a buffet of human- and pet-friendly treats, pet portraits by the pros of Nina Parker Photography were a major attraction. Donations went directly to the Atlanta Humane Society to support its work with needy animals and to encourage pet adoptions.

PHOTOS: Donald Douglas Photography