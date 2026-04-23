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KID ENTREPRENEURS
Simply Buckhead
Simply Buckhead

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KID ENTREPRENEURS

by
April 23, 2026
KID ENTREPRENEURS _ Simply Buckhead Cover Story

YOUNG INNOVATORS MAKING AN IMPRESSION!

KID ENTREPRENEURS _ Simply Buckhead Cover Story

For some, a knack for entrepreneurship reveals itself early. Business lore goes that Sir Richard Branson, now the brains behind Virgin Atlantic and Virgin Hotels, started a magazine at 16; Berkshire Hathaway CEO Warren Buffet sold packs of gum as a child; and now-famous fragrance and candle innovator Jo Malone started making her own scents from her family’s garden at 9 years old. Closer to home, we’ve found kids and teens who are dreaming big and creating companies with hard work and innovative ideas. Read on to learn about a philanthropic jewelry designer, hardworking lemonade purveyors, a creative DJ, an industrious cookie cake maker and more. Who knows? We might have the next generation of big idea makers right in our backyard.

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PHOTO: Erik Meadows

Simply Buckhead is an upscale lifestyle magazine focused on the best and brightest individuals, businesses and events in Buckhead, Brookhaven, Sandy Springs, Dunwoody and Chamblee. With a commitment to journalistic excellence, the magazine serves as the authority on who to know, what to do and where to go in the community, and its surroundings.

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