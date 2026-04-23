KID ENTREPRENEURS

YOUNG INNOVATORS MAKING AN IMPRESSION!

For some, a knack for entrepreneurship reveals itself early. Business lore goes that Sir Richard Branson, now the brains behind Virgin Atlantic and Virgin Hotels, started a magazine at 16; Berkshire Hathaway CEO Warren Buffet sold packs of gum as a child; and now-famous fragrance and candle innovator Jo Malone started making her own scents from her family’s garden at 9 years old. Closer to home, we’ve found kids and teens who are dreaming big and creating companies with hard work and innovative ideas. Read on to learn about a philanthropic jewelry designer, hardworking lemonade purveyors, a creative DJ, an industrious cookie cake maker and more. Who knows? We might have the next generation of big idea makers right in our backyard.

PHOTO: Erik Meadows