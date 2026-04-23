STYLE STEP-UP

Give your stairwell the drama it deserves!

Interior designer Mallory Mathison Glenn believes staircases deserve the same attention as any other room in your home. Often overlooked, stairs present unique opportunities for creative expression, from bold paint choices to gallery-style art displays. Here, Glenn shares her expert strategies for transforming a staircase into a stunning focal point that sets the tone for your entire abode.

How can we make sure our staircases generate as much visual interest as the rest of our homes?

Inject personality. Use your staircase as a blank canvas for art, wallpaper or a bold paint color that complements your home’s style. Mixing textures, such as a statement runner or interesting railing details, can also make a big impact. Think creatively about the color for trim, millwork and stair parts. Even with white or ivory crown and base molding, the stair parts can be painted a fun color. Think red, coral or deep bottle green.

How do you feel about runners?

A runner adds warmth, texture and safety, especially on hardwood stairs. It can also be the best place to introduce pattern and color. If you’re drawn to a cleaner look, consider a simple sisal with a contrasting binding or adding tape trim down the two edges to serve as a border.

What type of lighting is ideal in a stairwell?

Layered lighting works best. Choose a main overhead fixture, like a lantern or pendant, paired with wall sconces. Skylights or windows are a bonus for natural light. Windows are a place to add softness. Add a Roman or London shade and an interestingly shaped cornice board, too. Don’t forget the fancy passementerie (tassels, fringe and trim)!

At what height should art hang?

I suggest gallery or salon style and hanging along the whole stairway, or using one large piece to anchor the space. Screens or framed wallpaper panels work nicely for a large statement piece. Asymmetry and ascending pieces can follow the line of the stairs and create movement.

How do we make a staircase feel more spacious without filling it with clutter?

Incorporate distinctive design details. For an elegant, custom touch, stair details such as fretwork panels, trellis-inspired patterns or classic chateau-style elements add character. These distinctive looks can be beautifully achieved in both wood and iron, while a clean, more streamlined railing keeps the overall space feeling bright and expansive.

What are some go-to tips for keeping a stairwell and landing functional?

Use a small console or bench on the landing if there is room. A bench with a special fabric and stacks of books on top is always a great way to add personality. A petite console table with a little lamp, a few accessories and a stool tucked under adds warmth and light. If possible, integrate storage under the stairs.

MALLORY MATHISON GLENN

mallorymathison.com

@mallorymathisoninc