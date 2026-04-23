ZEST FOR LIFE

Grindhouse Killer Burgers’ chile lime dressing brings the zing!
Grindhouse Killer Burgers opened its sixth location in Atlanta’s Upper Westside earlier this year. You’ll find this chile lime dressing on the restaurant’s avocado salad, but it’s also simple and quick to recreate at home and use as a dressing, sauce or dip.
Chile Lime Dressing
Yield: 1 quart
INGREDIENTS:
2 cups roasted New Mexico green chiles
1 tablespoon kosher salt
¾ cup lime juice
1 teaspoon chili powder
1 jalapeño (seeded)
1 clove garlic
1 avocado
2 cups sour cream
INSTRUCTIONS: Add all ingredients, except sour cream, to a blender. Puree until smooth. Pour into a bowl and fold in sour cream. Add salt to taste.
GRINDHOUSE KILLER BURGERS
grindhouseburgers.com
@grindhouseburgers
BY Claire Ruhlin
Simply Buckhead is an upscale lifestyle magazine focused on the best and brightest individuals, businesses and events in Buckhead, Brookhaven, Sandy Springs, Dunwoody and Chamblee. With a commitment to journalistic excellence, the magazine serves as the authority on who to know, what to do and where to go in the community, and its surroundings.