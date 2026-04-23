ZEST FOR LIFE

Grindhouse Killer Burgers’ chile lime dressing brings the zing!

Grindhouse Killer Burgers opened its sixth location in Atlanta’s Upper Westside earlier this year. You’ll find this chile lime dressing on the restaurant’s avocado salad, but it’s also simple and quick to recreate at home and use as a dressing, sauce or dip.

Chile Lime Dressing

Yield: 1 quart

INGREDIENTS:

2 cups roasted New Mexico green chiles

1 tablespoon kosher salt

¾ cup lime juice

1 teaspoon chili powder

1 jalapeño (seeded)

1 clove garlic

1 avocado

2 cups sour cream

INSTRUCTIONS: Add all ingredients, except sour cream, to a blender. Puree until smooth. Pour into a bowl and fold in sour cream. Add salt to taste.

GRINDHOUSE KILLER BURGERS

grindhouseburgers.com

@grindhouseburgers

BY Claire Ruhlin