DESIGN & REALTY NEWS – JULY / AUGUST 2025

Atlanta-based interior designer Susan Ferrier has partnered with Baker to launch her debut furniture line.

The 72-piece collection mirrors her bold and globally inspired interior style. Ferrier drew inspiration from her travels and nature to create living, dining and bedroom pieces in sculptural forms using materials such as cast bronze, leathered stone and rich upholstery. The collection will be available in showrooms in the late summer or early fall.

susanferrierinteriors.com

SCADstory Atlanta is now open. The 4D experience offers an immersive 360-degree journey that brings the university’s 45-year history to life. This attraction follows the successful SCADstory in Savannah, which opened in 2019 and has attracted more than 250,000 people. More than 30 SCAD students, alumni and faculty worked to create the Midtown experience that features more than 20 of SCAD’s degree programs, including themed entertainment design, graphic design, animation, production design, visual effects, performing arts, interior design and more. SCADstory Atlanta is free and open to the public.

scad.edu

Mark your calendars for ADAC’s annual fall sample sale Aug. 20-22. The opento- the-public event offers discounted pricing on designer brands, high-end indoor and outdoor home furnishings, rugs, lighting and accessories.

adacatlanta.com