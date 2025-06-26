Bringing professional organizing prowess into fashion accessories!

Kinga Clues says she was born with what she calls the “how hard can it be?” gene. “It’s always a ‘no’ if you don’t try,” she says. “I take chances, don’t live in fear and am not a quitter.” This steely attitude is what catapulted the Brookhaven mom of two elementary school girls into a successful professional organizing career and a fashion retail business that launched in May 2024.

Originally from Poland, Clues moved to the U.S. 12 years ago with her British husband, Jonathan. With small children, more and more “stuff” was accumulating at home. She felt like all she was doing was house chores and picking up after everyone. “I didn’t enjoy my day and couldn’t find joy. What is joy to me? Time! I wanted to hang with the girls and play without the pressure of housework 24/7,” she says.

A friend turned her on to international professional organizing star Marie Kondo’s first book and its KonMari Method, and Clues began applying its streamlining and buying strategies. “I decluttered our entire house category by category, and it genuinely changed my life,” she says.

Clues wanted to help others— particularly overwhelmed moms—find the same peace. So the solopreneur went through KonMari training and became one of the first 200 consultants in the world. Five years later, her organizing service is so busy, she just books through word of mouth.

Similarly, Clues’ fashion retail business, BFF, started from the need to pare down the number of bags in her closet as well as what she brought on her family’s frequent travels. “I just kept searching for this one perfect bag with all the functions I needed, but I couldn’t find it, so I decided to create one,” she says. “This company is me. I’m a one stop shop for every role.”

BFF stands for Beauty Form Function, but Clues also thinks of her bags as a Best Friend Forever. They are durable yet lightweight; have a spot to hold a hat (or everything from a baguette to snorkeling gear as customers have done); fit over a luggage handle and include pockets for sunglasses, a water bottle, wallet and more. The original collection offers two versions: one with a drawstring closure that fits more, such as a towel for the beach, and another with a zipper. They are both made out of environmentally friendly materials—raffia on the outside and an organic cotton lining that can be pulled out to clean.

In addition to bags, BFF offers a few resort wear capsule pieces, such as a Panama hat and beach-inspired jewelry. For the fall/winter 2025 collection, Clues will add vegan leather hats and bags as well as beach coverups.

Find BFF items on the website and at local boutiques such as Marguerite’s On Dresden in Brookhaven and w.port in Buckhead. What’s more, you might stumble upon them during your travels as the brand has just gone international and is available at select Kimpton Resort & Spa locations.

Clues’ No. 1 packing tip? Just like when buying anything new for your home, be very intentional. Does it spark joy? Do you really need it? “Put everything on the bed and get rid of 30% of it. Pack for 70% of your trip, not 100%. Stop and think. It’s the only way to stay organized.”

bffbag.com

@bff_bag

bringdelight.com

@bring_delight