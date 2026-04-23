UNDERSTANDING AUTISM

Signs, diagnosis and support for families.

Autism is a neurodevelopmental condition that affects how a person communicates, interacts socially and experiences the world around them. It exists on a wide spectrum, meaning children don’t present in exactly the same way. “It doesn’t mean anything is wrong with the child; it just means they are wired differently,” says Liz Greenfield, licensed clinical psychologist and co-founder of Buckhead-based Greenfield Speech and Psychological Services. Here, Greenfield shares insights about autism signs, evaluations, resources and more.

Early Clues

Communication delays are often the first thing parents may notice with a neurodivergent child. Some children don’t speak or rely on gestures or may have repetitive behaviors such as hand flapping, spinning or walking on tiptoes. Others speak in full sentences but have subtle social differences or difficulty shifting attention away from something they love. Sensory variances are common, too, such as sensitivity to sounds, seeking strong physical input like crashing into furniture or closely examining objects. Some children avoid certain food textures or want the same things every day.

“Any of these things can show up in typically developing kids,” Greenfield says. “Autism is about the pattern of differences across both social communication skills and repetitive behaviors.”

Evaluations and Resources

The CDC’s Milestone Tracker app can help parents monitor developmental milestones and alert to anything unusual. If there’s a concern, speak with your pediatrician who can perform a preliminary screening and may use a tool such as the Modified Checklist for Autism in Toddlers. If they identify potential signs, they may refer you to a specialist, such as a pediatric neurologist or child psychologist, for an evaluation and diagnosis. For instance, Greenfield’s process includes an in-depth parent interview, cognitive or developmental testing and a structured playbased observational evaluation.

The Value of Being Proactive

“One thing we know from so much research is that early access to the right supports leads to better outcomes,” Greenfield says. Children under 3 may qualify for Georgia’s Babies Can’t Wait, an intervention program that offers evaluation and service coordination at no cost as well as access to speech, occupational therapy and behavioral support services. These therapies help children express needs and emotions, overcome challenges, advocate for themselves and reduce frustration-driven behaviors like hitting or biting. Diagnosis can also be meaningful later in life. “Some parents realize, ‘Maybe I’m on the spectrum, too,’” Greenfield says. “It can explain years of feeling different.”

After a Diagnosis

Greenfield advises families to share evaluation results with their pediatrician to coordinate next steps, and with any new therapists so that everyone is on the same page. In addition to therapy services, recommendations may include special education preschool or support for related challenges such as anxiety or ADHD that often co-occur with autism.

When it comes to finding therapists who are the right fit, parents should trust their instincts. “You’re allowed to advocate for your child,” Greenfield says.

She also encourages parents to seek out autistic voices in the community or on social media.

A Genetic Connection

Much is still unknown about autism. However, what has been scientifically proven is that autism is highly genetic, and it isn’t caused by parenting choices such as too much screen time. “There isn’t just one gene that’s involved. Researchers are still studying all the different genetic pieces involved,” Greenfield says.

GREENFIELD SPEECH AND PSYCHOLOGICAL SERVICES

404.465.2007

greenfieldspeechandpsych.com

@greenfieldspeechpsych