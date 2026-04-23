PRODUCT SPOTLIGHT – MAY 2026

Crafted in Athens, the Emberhaus Fire Oven delivers steady, even heat and features rust-resistant, marine-grade 316 stainless steel; fire-tested finishes; intuitive air controls; and commercial grade insulation.

Designed to complement sophisticated outdoor kitchens, it delivers live-fire power with oven precision for grilling, roasting, smoking and baking.

Starting at $14,750, it’s available online at emberhaus.com.