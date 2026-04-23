Student artists activate Dunwoody Village through expanded public art initiatives.

Create Dunwoody is expanding its commitment to student artists with the return of its Storefront Art Exhibit and the launch of its companion program, Doorwoody. The seasonal public art initiatives place original artwork by Dunwoody High School students throughout Dunwoody Village to support young creatives. The exhibit, running May through August, invites students to create 2-by-2-foot painted canvases to display in storefront windows.

According to Create Dunwoody Executive Director Rosemary Watts, more than 65 submissions were received in 2025, and 15 students were awarded $200 for their selected works. Past exhibit artworks now appear on traffic signal boxes through the Greenlight Art Project and on Storefront Art Walls at Perimeter Mall entrances.

New this year, Doorwoody asks local businesses to sponsor uniquely designed small doors created by students. These will then be displayed from May through October in collaboration with the Dunwoody Team of Leadership Perimeter 2025. “Both initiatives will be included on an online map, so the community can explore both projects together,” Watts says. “They’ll also be incorporated into the Active Dunwoody Scavenger Hunt in October, creating another fun way for families and residents to engage with the artwork and visit local businesses.”

createdunwoody.org/storefront-art

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