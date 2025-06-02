SHAKEN AND STIRRED

History on the Rocks happy hour at Cyclorama.

Have your own night at the museum at Atlanta History Center’s History on the Rocks. Held within The Lloyd and Mary Ann Whitaker Cyclorama Building, the July 2 event aims to engage young professionals with the city’s rich past while giving them an opportunity to connect with like-minded peers. Attendees experience the immersive 360-degree painting of the Battle of Atlanta through interactive games and activities while sipping on cocktails. “We want to bring that branch of history down closer to people to make it something that feels approachable and fun, not like a [dated high school] AP class,” says Chief Content Officer Pola Changnon. From 7 to 10 p.m., guests can explore the Cyclorama and other exhibits. Tickets include access to the exhibits and one themed cocktail, and are $20 for non-members, $15 for members and $25 for walk-ups. The program also includes a screening of the 12-minute theatrical presentation that contextualizes the Cyclorama’s history.

atlantahistorycenter.com

@atlantahistorycenter