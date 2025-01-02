A WHOLE NEW WORLD

ATLANTA HISTORY CENTER INTRODUCES NEW IMMERSIVE CHILDREN’S EXPERIENCE!

The Atlanta History Center in Buckhead will reveal its new gallery for kids this month. The Goizueta Children’s Experience, a 5,000-square-foot immersive and interactive exhibition, will bring iconic Atlanta destinations and landmarks to life in one child-friendly space. “The missing link at the istory Center was to attract children and be known as a family-friendly place. We decided to take one of the galleries in the middle of all of our exhibits and turn it into one focused on children,” says Sheffield Hale, AHC president.

Plans are in the works for the exhibit to rotate annually, but it premieres with Our Great Big City. Adults will recognize kid-friendly versions of the Fox Theatre, complete with a miniature Mighty Mo organ, and The Varsity with a diner-inspired scent station. “We wanted an exhibit that focused on our mission of connecting people to Atlanta and its culture and history,” Hale says.

A new ticket option allows members to add caregivers to their membership. “We’re trying to think about how we can make it easy for people and make the Atlanta History Center a place they want to come back to over and over again,” Hale says. Membership with the caregiver addition is $159 and provides unlimited admission for two adults, two children and one caregiver.

