IN FULL BLOOM

REDISCOVER THE JOY OF PLAYING IN THE DIRT!

It’s impossible to deny the allure of a beautiful garden. From wild and chaotic to those that are trim and manicured, their flowers, grass, trees and pollinators charm us at every turn. Fortunately, Atlanta is blessed with a flower-loving climate and plenty of places to experience gardens. If you need a bit of inspiration, this feature has you covered. From an interview with a landscape architect and profiles of stunning home grounds to tips on getting children interested in planting and places to enjoy professionally landscaped spaces, consider this your garden primer.

PHOTO: Patrick Heagney