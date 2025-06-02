IN FULL BLOOM

REDISCOVER THE JOY OF PLAYING IN THE DIRT!
It’s impossible to deny the allure of a beautiful garden. From wild and chaotic to those that are trim and manicured, their flowers, grass, trees and pollinators charm us at every turn. Fortunately, Atlanta is blessed with a flower-loving climate and plenty of places to experience gardens. If you need a bit of inspiration, this feature has you covered. From an interview with a landscape architect and profiles of stunning home grounds to tips on getting children interested in planting and places to enjoy professionally landscaped spaces, consider this your garden primer.
CONTINUE READING
PHOTO: Patrick Heagney
Simply Buckhead is an upscale lifestyle magazine focused on the best and brightest individuals, businesses and events in Buckhead, Brookhaven, Sandy Springs, Dunwoody and Chamblee. With a commitment to journalistic excellence, the magazine serves as the authority on who to know, what to do and where to go in the community, and its surroundings.