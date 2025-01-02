BOUNTIFUL BRANCHES

Conversations about Jewish genealogy in Buckhead.

Presented in partnership with The Breman Museum, the Atlanta History Center welcomes author Gary Deutsch to McElreath Hall at the Buckhead campus on Jan. 19. Deutsch, the author of I’ve Got Levys in my Genes: An introductory guide to Jewish Genealogy and the former president of the Jewish Genealogical Society of Georgia will teach attendees how to embark on genealogy studies. Through a discussion, Deutsch will unravel the mysteries of the past, showing how to leverage census and naturalization records, precious personal documents and even silent storytellers like tombstones to piece together a more complete family history. The talk will also outline other useful ancestry and genealogical tools. A hands-on workshop with members of the Society will conclude the presentation. This is an ideal class for beginners seeking an introduction to researching and understanding Jewish genealogy.

atlantahistorycenter.com

@atlantahistorycenter