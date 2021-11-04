ART HAPPENINGS – November / December 2021

The Nutcracker
Nov. 26-28 & Dec. 3-5
Times vary; $27-$35
The Roswell Dance Theatre brings the holiday classic to the Byers Theatre stage in Sandy Springs as part of the Holiday at City Springs event. tysod.com @roswelldancetheatre_tysod
Atlanta History Center Author Talk
Nov. 4: 7 p.m.; free virtual event
Grace Bonney moderates a Zoom panel discussion featuring some of the women featured in her new book, Collective Wisdom: Lessons, Inspiration, and Advice from Women Over 50, a compilation of interviews with more than 100 trailblazing women, from Olympic athletes to NASA team members. atlantahistorycenter.com @atlantahistorycenter
Chastain Park Fall Arts and Crafts Festival
Nov. 6 & 7 Saturday 10 a.m.-5 p.m.,Sunday 11 a.m.-5 p.m.; free
Painters, photographers, potters and more display their wares at this annual outdoor art gallery inside the upper area of Chastain Park. Artist demos, food trucks and a children’s area will be on hand. chastainparkartsfestival.com
Award-winning writer and editor who has penned stories for CNN, Woman's Day, Good Housekeeping, and dozens of other outlets.