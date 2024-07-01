More than 120 animal lovers gathered at the Millner Estate in Buckhead this spring to support Fix Georgia Pets, a nonprofit dedicated to battling animal overpopulation through grants for humane spaying and neutering.

The second annual Spring Wine Fling featured four Georgia-based wineries and bites from Blue Bench Garden, a family farm and market in Dahlonega. Guests enjoyed entertainment by Alex Gråey, a singer-songwriter from Atlanta. Thanks to generous support through a silent auction and sponsors including First Horizon Bank, Ginger Howard Selections, CV Designs Jewelry, Lucy’s Market, Swoozies and media sponsor Simply Buckhead, $15,000 was raised for the cause.

PHOTOS: RaShun, Focus Minded Photo, Stephanie Neimiller, Splash Design