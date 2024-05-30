A howling good time was had by the 550 guests who headed to Buckhead’s Flourish event space in late April for the Bow Wow Brunch.

At this fundraiser for the Atlanta Humane Society, guests bid on an array of live and silent auction items, including dinner with chefs from three Michelin-star restaurants, a cocktail party for 50 at The Club at Chops, designer jewelry and the chance to have their pet featured on the side of a Society vehicle. Chaired by Helen Carlos, Sandra Baldwin and Tony Conway, the festivities raised more than $1 million to support the organization’s mission to provide shelter, adoptions and veterinary care to the metro area’s animals. Kathleen Rollins was honored with the Anne Cox Chambers Humane Heroine Award for her commitment to animal welfare, and Dr. Gloria Dorsey, retiring from the Society after 28 years, received the Heart of Atlanta Humane Society award. Major supporters included Neiman Marcus, Ed Voyles Automotive Group, Su and Al Longman and media sponsor Simply Buckhead.

PHOTOS: Lahcen Boufedji Photography