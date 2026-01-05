PRODUCT SPOTLIGHT – JANUARY / FEBRUARY 2026

Simply Buckhead
Originally introduced in 1970 by Herman Miller as EC-127, the iconic Eames Molded Plastic Dining Chair is back.

The updated design features post-industrial recycled plastic and is available for the first time in a non-upholstered version, making it ideal for high-traffic environments. The chair comes in contemporary colors with leg options in chrome, powder-coated primaries or black and white. See it in person at the showroom in West Side Provisions.

hermanmiller.com
@hermanmiller

