PRODUCT SPOTLIGHT – JANUARY / FEBRUARY 2026

Originally introduced in 1970 by Herman Miller as EC-127, the iconic Eames Molded Plastic Dining Chair is back.
The updated design features post-industrial recycled plastic and is available for the first time in a non-upholstered version, making it ideal for high-traffic environments. The chair comes in contemporary colors with leg options in chrome, powder-coated primaries or black and white. See it in person at the showroom in West Side Provisions.
Nicole Letts
Wellness columnist at Simply Buckhead and dog columnist at Atlanta Pet Life. Lifestyle writer specializing in women's interests, travel, people and interiors.