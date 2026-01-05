SIGNIA STATUS

One of Atlanta’s newest hotels delivers in setting and services.

As I stepped into the lobby of the Signia by Hilton Atlanta, I was struck by the notable buzz. From business travelers and conventioneers to Atlanta United fans prepping for the last match of the season that evening, the activity in the 976-room property was palpable. The second thing I noticed was the dominating proximity of the hotel to the Georgia World Congress Center and Mercedes-Benz Stadium, which is framed as a poignant landmark through many of the hotel’s vast windows.

Owned by Georgia World Congress Center Authority and managed by Hilton, the property opened in January 2024. Towering 453 feet and 42 stories, it is connected to Atlanta’s newest stadium by an event lawn, terrace and greenspace known as The Home Depot Backyard. It also has direct access to the Georgia World Congress Center via a pedestrian walkway. I expected to be impressed by the hotel’s location, but during my overnight stay, I was unexpectedly surprised by the onsite amenities that make the hotel a destination on its own.

Fifth Floor Fun

Up five floors, Spa Signia offers hydrafacials, couples massages and other custom services in six treatment rooms. I was greeted in the spa lobby with an oshoburi towel, scented in ylang-ylang, bergamot and lavender, which set the mood for my massage that included a face massage with smart goggles. Treatments can also be upgraded with access to the recovery loungethat features percussion therapy massage guns, air compression leg massagers, zero-gravity chairs and heated Pulsed Electromagnetic Field mats. I topped off my treatment with a visit to the dry sauna instead. The fifth floor is also home to the hotel’s beauty bar that offers manicures and pedicures, and a fitness center with yoga stations and Peloton bikes. One of the best views of Mercedes-Benz is from the outdoor saltwater pool that is open late April to early October.

Italian Destination

From the elegant ambiance with striking stadium views to the regionally- sourced antipasti, handmade pasta and creative desserts, Capolinea rises above most downtown hotel restaurants. I ordered the classic caprese with thick slices of buffalo mozzarella and heirloom tomatoes and the mezzaluna di melanzana, a crescent-shaped pasta stuffed with eggplant and ricotta and topped with pesto and cherry tomatoes, that will draw me back for dinner a second time. The prendiamo un caffé dessert with mascarpone espuma, espresso mousse, dulcetto al amaretto and chocolate gelato will bring me back a third time when I’ll have to treat my martini-loving mom to a cocktail from the entertaining tableside martini service.

Coffee Meets Culture

For a quick cup of coffee or grab and- go items, Friendship Market on the lobby level is convenient and quaint. What I loved most about this spacious cafe decorated with a “Let’s Be Friends” neon sign was the array of Georgia-centric goods in its boutique. State-themed pint glasses and Atlanta throw pillows as well as curated products from local purveyors such as Bella Cucina and Little Barn Apothecary filled the shelves. Practical items such as rain ponchos and clear purses were on hand to fulfill requirements for concerts and sporting events.

SIGNIA BY HILTON ATLANTA

404.223.4414

signiabyhiltonatlanta.com

@signiabyhiltonatlanta