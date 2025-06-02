One of Pinterest’s biggest trends of 2025, the fisherman aesthetic, comes to life in home decor in myriad ways.

Whether you lean hard into a more classical nautical look or switch it up with a contemporary and colorful twist, designers and artisans offer fun options to embrace the sea. Refresh your space for the warmer months with these stylish items.

Fisher Weisman Triple Light Rope Sconce ($1,230)

Nautical purists will enjoy the Triple Light Rope Sconce from Fisher Weisman. Made from steel and sisal, it features a three-arm candelabra wrapped in rope with flippy tassels for movement. The sconce is also available in black sisal or custom colors.

Howard Finster Fish-2000 ($2,295)

This one-of-a-kind fish pays homage to the late Georgiabased artist Howard Finster. Measuring 5-by-13-by-4 inches, it is a mixed media piece featuring paint and marker on wood. It’s eye-catching atop a table or nestled in a bookcase and is one of a series of animal-inspired artworks at Brick + Mortar.

Naxos Mirror ($1,900)

Constructed in France, the Naxos mirror gets its inspiration from Greece. Asymmetrical in shape and made by hand in plaster, this convex mirror is a petite 14-by-14 inches. A trio of these shell-inspired looking glasses would be charming in an entryway or as part of a gallery grouping.

Ichendorf Marine Garden Tumbler ($27)

Bring whimsy to any tabletop with Ichendorf’s Marine Garden series. Tumblers are available in several styles, such as a sea turtle, green fish and pink seaweed, and this green sardine (also available in amber). They are ideal to mix and match. Made to hold about 12 ounces, it’s the perfect vessel for a refreshing iced sweet tea or something harder such as a margarita.

Victor Glemaud for Patterson Flynn Cocody Rug (price upon request)

Haitian-American fashion designer Victor Glemaud brings his comfortable yet luxurious aesthetic to manufacturer Patterson Flynn’s Cocody rug. Undulating borders flow towards a graphic center, mimicking a hand-painted Portuguese floor. The made-to-order rug is fabricated from handspun silk and oxidized wool, and comes in blue and green or black and cream.

