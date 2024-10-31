HOLIDAY HAPPENINGS

A winter wonderland awaits at the St. Regis.

Once again, The St. Regis Atlanta transforms into a place for magical holiday memories. From the moment you enter the lobby, you’ll be greeted by a 22-foot Christmas tree and the enchanting Astor Chalet. Designed by architect Keith Summerour, the chalet is a Swiss-inspired pop-up shop filled with festive decor, gifts and treats in partnership with Lucy’s Market. The festivities continue with afternoon teas and Santa visits in the Astor Court restaurant and holiday cocktails at The St. Regis Bar. The cocktail menu will feature the Elderflower Rose French 75, a blend of Empress gin, cranberry juice, simple syrup and sparkling wine. New this year is a Santa tuck-in service from the Big Man himself. This added amenity is specifically for families staying in suites.

marriott.com/en-us/hotels/atlxr-the-st-regis-atlanta

@stregisatl