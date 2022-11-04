Born in the ATL

Holiday shopping happens right here at home.

Ring in the festive season with these Atlanta-made goods. Consider your gifting woes resolved.

Abbey Glass Claudine Midnight Rose Dress ($286)

Where style meets thoughtful simplicity, find clothing line Abbey Glass. The brand is the ideal fit for the lady who appreciates a classic silhouette with a retro twist. For the more discerning women among the ranks, the designer, an Ansley Park native, offers custom commissions upon request. This winter, dress to impress in the Claudine Midnight Rose dress with ruffled neckline and three-quarter sleeves.

Abbey Glass

404.464.7854

abbey-glass.com

@shopabbeyglass

Brick+Mortar Candle ($18-$28)

At your next holiday soiree, gift the host with the most the scent of the season. Artisan crafted by the talents at Brick+Mortar, these pure soy wax candles are inspired by Southern nostalgia. Apropos for the season, the Winter candle has notes of pine and eucalyptus. Bonus: Atlanta-area customers get refills half off. It’s the gift that keeps on giving.

Brick+Mortar

404.492.9207

thisisbrickandmortar.com

@thisisbrickandmortar

Black Eyed Pearls Peas Necklace ($250)

Combining the culinary with the metal arts, acclaimed Aria pastry chef Kathryn King debuts Black Eyed Pearls just in time for the gifting season. Inspired by the classic ingredient, King’s line of sterling silver jewelry is an ode to Southern cooking. In this necklace, the humble black-eyed pea is cast in silver for an elegant élan. Next on the docket for the renaissance woman, look for an expanded line to include bracelets, earrings and more.

Black Eyed Pearls

blackeyedpearls.com

@black_eyed_pearls100

Xocolatl Holiday Quintet ($47)

Give the gift of indulgence with locally made Xocolatl small batch confectionary goodness. In its Holiday Quintet gift set, find something for every palate in the five most popular dark chocolate flavors: Ripple Effect, Kissed Mermaids, Crackle & Crunch, Love & Happiness and Go Nuts. All of the chocolate bars are dairy-, gluten- and soy-free.

Bella Cucina

678.539.8442

bellacucina.com

@xocolatlchocolate

The Type Set Co. Magnetic Letter Boards ($40-$80) & Soft Magnetic Letters ($22-$32)

In need of a gift that’s perfect for literally anyone? Stop the search. The Type Set Co.’s magnetic letter boards are the answer. A rainbow set for the kid’s playroom? Check. A monolithic black-and-white version for the study? You bet. A miniature size for quippy retorts in the kitchen? Absolutely. Imagined by a local husband-wife team, this modern magnetic board is the ultimate gifting crowd pleaser.

Coton Colors

404.883.2924

coton-colors.com

@thetypesetco

STORY: Elizabeth Harper