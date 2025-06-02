DECODING CODING

Tech-centric camps and lessons for kids!

Learning to code is learning a new language, one that enables humans to communicate with computers. These days, it is a valuable skill that can open doors in science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) fields down the road. More than just geeking out on a computer, learning to code involves problem solving, attention to detail, creativity, teamwork and critical thinking. Plus, it’s fun. If your child loves playing games such as Minecraft and Roblox, building LEGOs or learning about robotics, an after-school coding class or camp might be a good fit to grow aptitude in that area. The following are a few places to go for in-person learning in Atlanta this summer and beyond.

THE CODER SCHOOL in Dunwoody

Part of more than 65 locations nationwide with four in the Atlanta area, The Coder School in Dunwoody is owned by a local husband and wife team and offers both after-school programs and camps. The Code Coaching after-school classes are highly individualized to your children’s skill sets, whether they are complete beginners or more advanced. It offers a 2-to-1 student-to-teacher ratio for focused attention. School-break and summer camp themes range from LEGO Masters Camp, where kids use coding kits such as Mindstorms and Boost to build and program their creations, to Beginners Scratch and Roblox Gamers Club that introduces campers to creating and playing games.

thecoderschool.com/locations/dunwoody

LAVNER CAMP TECH REVOLUTION in Sandy Springs

Held at The Mount Vernon School, this weekly STEM summer camp for children ages 6 to 14 will take place between June 2 and July 18 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Select from serious tech-skill-building themes including Computer Skills 101, Coding 101 with Scratch, Game Design 101 with GDevelop, Engineering and Coding LEGO Robots and much more. Between academy-style lessons are breaks for outdoor time, physical activity and socializing with peers on the school campus. Optional add-ons include a catered lunch and a 45-minute private lesson before or after camp. Lavner also provides more than 35 live, online summer tech and STEM camps as well as national gaming tournaments for kids.

lavnercampsandprograms.com

DROBOTS COMPANY CAMP in Buckhead

Drobots brings its nationwide camp programs to the Atlanta area at The Westminster Schools this summer. Its topics include LEGO STEMbased junior engineering, drone, Minecraft, Roblox, 3D design, digital animation, coding, artificial intelligence and mixed reality. The grade levels vary depending on the topic. For instance, game development might be geared toward grades 3-5 and 6-8 while LEGO is for grades K-2. Topics also vary by week, but the typical camp schedule is 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. No matter which theme you choose, all the fun and exploration centers around real-world STEM applications. No prior experience is necessary to partake in the project-based learning. While coding camps tend to include time sitting in front of a computer screen, Drobots makes it a point to create a balance by incorporating plenty of physical activity breaks throughout the day.

drobotscompany.com