WHY GUESTS AT THE ST. REGIS ARE ASKING WHAT’S HAPPENING NEXT DOOR

There’s a moment that tends to happen late in the afternoon at the St. Regis Atlanta.

The light begins to shift over the treetops, softening the edges of Buckhead’s skyline. It’s not the density of a traditional urban streetscape, nor the complete stillness of a suburban landscape. It exists somewhere in between—and feels distinctly Atlanta.

For many, that view defines the experience. Lately, though, something has changed. There’s visible activity just beyond it—impossible to ignore. From their rooms, guests at the St. Regis are beginning to notice the transformation next door. The reaction is almost instinctive: what’s happening here?

The answer is Elyse Buckhead—a new residential tower now under construction along West Paces Ferry, directly adjacent to the St. Regis. With more than $60 million in early sales and construction visibly underway, it has quickly become one of the most closely watched additions to the neighborhood.

But the curiosity surrounding it isn’t just about what’s being built. It’s about what it represents.

A View That Doesn’t Exist Everywhere

In most major cities, the view tells you exactly where you are. In New York, it’s vertical. In Miami, it’s water. In Chicago, it’s skyline. In Buckhead, it’s layered.

What defines this part of the city is the way the natural and built environments coexist. A mature tree canopy—decades in the making—fills the foreground. Beyond it, the skyline reveals itself gradually, never overwhelming, always shifting depending on where you stand.

It’s a view that evolves not just throughout the day, but throughout the year. Spring brings texture and color. Summer deepens the green. Fall opens up longer sightlines. Winter reveals more of the architecture beyond. It’s a rare condition in a metropolitan setting—one where the environment feels alive, not static.

From the upper floors of the St. Regis, that perspective is part of the experience. From Elyse, it becomes part of everyday life .

Where Buckhead Becomes Walkable by Design

Step outside along West Paces Ferry and head toward Buckhead Village, and the experience shifts again. Streets are active, but not overwhelming. Storefronts feel curated rather than crowded. Restaurants spill into sidewalks that invite you to linger rather than rush through. It’s walkable in a way that doesn’t demand effort.

Morning coffee becomes a short walk instead of a destination. Lunch happens without planning. Evenings unfold naturally—dinner, a drink, perhaps a stop along the way home that wasn’t on the schedule. That balance—access without pressure—has long defined Buckhead. What’s changing now is how seamlessly that experience can extend into daily life, not just occasional visits.

A More Global Expectation of Home

Atlanta’s role as an international city continues to expand, shaped by business, culture, and global events like the upcoming FIFA World Cup. The people arriving in Atlanta today are comparing it to global destinations where residential life is supported by a higher level of service—where buildings function as extensions of daily routine.

“Buyers today are looking for a lock-and-leave lifestyle, one that feels effortless the moment they return,” says Anne Schwall of Atlanta Fine Homes Sotheby’s International Realty. “What’s resonating at Elyse Buckhead is how intentionally it’s been designed. From the scale of the residences to the depth of the amenities and the level of privacy, it feels like a natural fit for someone who wants to arrive, settle in, and immediately feel at home—without having to think about the details.”

Wellness, Reconsidered as Part of Daily Life

At Elyse Buckhead, that philosophy is embedded into the design of the lifestyle. The building itself becomes an extension of how time is spent, rather than a place to return to at the end of the day.

Wellness, in particular, is approached with a level of intention that reflects how priorities have shifted. Spaces for movement, recovery, and quiet are no longer secondary considerations—they are central to the experience. A residents-only spa environment with private treatment rooms, sauna, steam, and cold plunge offers a setting that feels restorative without needing to leave the building. A fitness center designed with natural light and dedicated training and movement spaces encourages consistency rather than occasional use.

Outdoors, that same thinking continues. An elevated terrace set above Buckhead’s tree canopy creates a sense of retreat while remaining connected to the surrounding city. It’s a setting that changes with the time of day—quiet in the morning, more social as the evening unfolds. A resort-style pool, open-air gathering areas, and a pickleball court introduce moments of activity without disrupting the overall sense of calm.

Equally important are the spaces designed for how people live between those moments.

Work-from-home environments are integrated in a way that supports productivity without isolation, offering both private and collaborative spaces when needed. Social rooms and private dining areas provide opportunities to host without formality, while guest suites allow friends and family to visit without altering the rhythm of the home itself.

Even the smaller considerations—spaces for pets, areas designed for casual interaction, the ease of moving through the building—reflect a broader understanding of how daily life actually unfolds. Everything is within reach, but nothing feels overdone. It’s a lifestyle that doesn’t ask for attention. It simply works.

A Direction That Reflects Where Buckhead Is Headed

For Kolter Urban, the team behind Elyse, this evolution is not unexpected.

“Buckhead has always supported a certain way of living,” says Aaron Taulbee, Regional President. “What we’re seeing now is a shift in how people want to experience it—less focused on maintaining a home, and more focused on enjoying where they are when they’re here.”

Elyse marks Kolter Urban’s third residential development in Buckhead, each one informed by a deeper understanding of how the market is evolving—not just in terms of design, but in how people choose to live. What’s taking shape on West Paces Ferry Road is not a departure from Buckhead’s identity. It’s an extension of it.

The Question Behind the Question

Back at the St. Regis, the question still comes up. Guests notice the activity. They ask, “What’s happening?” But what they’re really responding to is something less tangible.

A sense that Buckhead is becoming something more than a place to visit—something that can be experienced not just for a few days, but as part of everyday life. Because once you begin to imagine what it would mean to live here, the question naturally changes. Not just what’s happening next door. But what it might be like to be part of it.

Elyse Buckhead’s sales gallery is located at 107 W Paces Ferry Road, adjacent to the site. For additional information, visit ElyseBuckhead.com.