How Atlanta’s TOUR Championship fuels business connections

In an increasingly experience-driven business environment, companies are seeking more meaningful ways to connect with clients, partners, and employees.

Corporate hospitality has evolved beyond traditional meetings and dinners, with live sporting events emerging as one of the most effective platforms for building authentic relationships and creating memorable shared experiences.

Few events offer that opportunity like the TOUR Championship, which is the PGA TOUR’s season finale held annually at East Lake Golf Club in Atlanta. Combining world-class competition with premium hospitality, the championship provides a dynamic setting where business leaders can entertain clients, reward employees, and strengthen partnerships in a relaxed yet engaging atmosphere.

“The TOUR Championship is the perfect environment for leaders to build meaningful connections beyond traditional business settings,” said Alex Urban, Executive Director of the TOUR Championship. “The golf course provides a relaxed atmosphere to engage on a personal level and develop lasting, impactful relationships with customers, clients, and employees, while enjoying a front-row seat to the best golf action in the world.”

One of the defining characteristics of PGA TOUR events is their ability to evolve year after year. Unlike permanent sports venues, tournaments are rebuilt annually, allowing organizers to continuously refine the fan and hospitality experience based on direct feedback from clients, partners, and fans.

“The TOUR Championship continues to evolve because we listen closely to what our fans, clients, and partners value most,” added Urban. “Since we build the event from the ground up each year, we have a unique opportunity to adapt and enhance the experience, whether through new hospitality concepts, improved amenities, or more personalized offerings.”

One of the premier settings for hosting clients during championship week is The Georgian, presented by PGA TOUR Superstore. Located along the pivotal stretch between holes 8 and 9 at East Lake Golf Club, The Georgian offers an upscale hospitality experience complete with all-inclusive food and beverage, climate-controlled indoor seating, and expansive patios overlooking the front nine. Designed with both comfort and connection in mind, the venue provides an ideal environment for networking, entertaining, and enjoying the world’s top golfers compete on one of the sport’s biggest stages.

Another standout experience is the Michelob ULTRA Club, situated along a key stretch of the back nine at East Lake Golf Club. This open-air, shaded hospitality venue offers a convenient place to recharge just steps from holes 16 and 17. Featuring soft seating, televisions, and both covered and outdoor areas, the space includes complimentary beer, seltzer, non-alcoholic beverages, and soda, with additional food and beverage options available for purchase. Open Wednesday through Sunday, the Michelob ULTRA Club offers a vibrant setting to entertain while staying close to the championship action. For more information on the Michelob ULTRA Club, visit https://tourchampionship.com/tickets.

As demand for premium hospitality experiences continues to grow, the TOUR Championship remains focused on innovation, personalization, and relationship-building. Through ongoing enhancements driven by feedback, evolving hospitality concepts, and a commitment to delivering world-class experiences on and off the course, the championship continues to set the standard for corporate entertainment in Atlanta.

For hospitality inquiries, please visit TOURChampionship.com/hospitality.