LIFE OF THE PARTY

Every host with the most needs these staples for summer entertaining.
Bunny Williams Campbell House Dinnerware Collection ($59-$276)
Pro tip from designer Bunny Williams: Serve food on blue and white dishes; you’ll be hard-pressed to find a lot of blue food, so everything stands out. Her Campbell House collection features myriad motifs and doubles as a chic conversation starter.
Ballard Designs
Large Mod Charcuterie Board ($155)
Is it even a summer soiree if there isn’t a charcuterie spread on the table? Buckhead-based etúHOME boasts beautiful boards perfect for displaying bread, meats and cheeses, plus they’re made from responsibly sourced wood from Europe.
etúHOME
Sir / Madam Rialto Coupe Glass ($32)
With nuanced detail sure to be appreciated by discerning guests, Sir / Madam’s collection of coupe glasses features a design that pays homage to the defining arches of the iconic Rialto bridge in Venice, Italy. To boot, no two are alike since they’re finished by hand in Turkey.
Lucy’s Market
A colorful complement to any tabletop, this elegant yet practical pitcher is made of terra-cotta and holds nine cups of your drink of choice. The best part? It’s dishwasher safe, saving the host some time post-party.
Neiman Marcus
Furbish Studio Loews Napkin ($14)
Sustainable linens don’t have to be lackluster—in fact, they shouldn’t be. This 100% cotton napkin from Furbish Studio is reusable and spruces up any table setting with its punchy pattern.
Lucy’s Market
STORY: Ashton Pike
