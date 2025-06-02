Simply Buckhead
FOOD NEWS – JUNE 2025
FOOD NEWS – JUNE 2025

June 2, 2025
A third location of Neapolitan pizza restaurant Varuni Napoli is planned for Dunwoody’s High Street mixed use development, with an expected opening later this year.

Tang’s Oriental Sports Bar and Pub is open at Politan Row in Dunwoody and offers a casual dining experience and menu that includes Asian burgers and Southeast Asian cuisine.

Following a renovation, Rumi’s Kitchen in Sandy Springs will debut a new look this summer, along with an expanded menu, new cocktails and weekend brunch.

BY Claire Ruhlin

