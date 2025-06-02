GRABBING THE REINS

Raven Rankine’s Lady Saddlers Club brings women together through riding!

“I was like, let’s just put this out into the ether and see what happens.” That’s Buckhead resident Raven Rankine talking about her September 2024 Instagram post announcing the launch of the Lady Saddlers Club. The equestrian group for professional career women aims to instill confidence, leadership and well-being, and promote sisterhood through the “transformative power of equestrianism.” Rankine, 31, had just moved to Atlanta from Boston and was looking for ways to meet people when the idea for the club came to her. Here, she talks more about her inspiration for Lady Saddlers Club and how it’s quickly becoming a second job.

Tell us more about how Lady Saddlers Club came about.

I was looking for different clubs in town to join. Atlanta has all these different types of clubs—golf, pickleball, anything you can think of. But I was like, I don’t think I could play golf every weekend. I do really enjoy horseback riding, though, and all the things related to the industry, like polo matches, derbies and rodeos. So I started looking into local riding clubs. The ones here were a little too male-dominated and rugged, like not my vibe, so I launched the Instagram page for my own club, and soon there was a wave of ladies saying, “OMG, I’ve been waiting for something like this.”

Is the club open to riders of all skill levels?

Yes. I was very much a beginner when I started the club. I now consider myself an intermediate rider. I go once a week and find it’s improved my mental health. Riding is a great way to connect with nature and disconnect from everything else. You can’t be on your phone when you’re riding.

How much does it cost to be a member and do you need to have a horse to participate?

We have three core membership tiers [ranging from $50 to $300 a month] that reflect the different ways women want to engage with the club. Horses are provided through our incredible network of ranch partners and vetted vendors.

What are some of the other benefits of being in the club?

The equine industry is very expensive. Through the club, we’re able to make riding lessons and events more accessible through group rates and strategic partnerships. Also, the social component: It’s a networking game changer.

Where does the group typically ride?

The group riding lessons take place at Ellenwood Equestrian Center. We also host group trail rides across the state in picturesque locations such as Serenbe and Winston. The rides are paired with activities like wine tastings, picnic lunches and learning sessions.

What was the reasoning behind making the club females-only?

This way I can do a lot more focused programming and marketing. Also, you get to dress up at a lot of the club outings [like a recent trip to Baltimore for the Preakness Stakes], so I knew they’d love the glam of it.

How many members does the club have?

The Atlanta club has 50 members. In January, I launched a D.C. chapter that has 25 members. I’m looking to expand to South Florida by the end of the year, then Texas, the Carolinas and other major horseback-riding hubs.

You’re doing all this while still working your full-time job as the senior director of client experience at The Nebo Company, correct?

Yes. It all escalated super-fast. The ladies are demanding it.

LADY SADDLERS CLUB

ladysaddlers.com

@ladysaddlersclub