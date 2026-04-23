MEANDERING MADISON

Four historic homes open their doors in May.

The Madison-Morgan Cultural Center invites visitors to experience spring in full bloom during the 2026 Madison in May Tour of Homes and Gardens, May 15 and 16 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. “The Spring Tour of Homes is more than a beloved Madison tradition,” says David Nunn, managing director of the Madison-Morgan Cultural Center. “Since 2026 marks the America 250 semiquincentennial, these meticulously preserved historic homes help ground that milestone in something tangible.” The self-guided walking tour showcases Madison’s architecturally significant historic and traditional homes as they come alive with seasonal beauty. This year’s tour features four distinctive properties: the grand 1850s estate Boxwood, often cited as one of Georgia’s most significant mid-19th century houses; a recently renovated early 20th century Craftsman home designed by one of Georgia’s first female architects; a Georgian cottage with a custom addition that blends with the original structure; and an 1900 folk Victorian complete with a gingerbread-trimmed porch. Guests can begin the tour at any home and explore at their own pace. The tour map, available digitally on the Cultural Center’s website or in printed form onsite, marks public restrooms, lunch options and parking locations throughout town. Tickets are $30 through May 9 and $40 thereafter.

mmcc-arts.org/2026-tour-of-homes

@madisonculturalcenter