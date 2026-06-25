FIZZ WITH FINESSE

Seasonal spritzes for patio sipping!

Vibrant orange and bittersweet, the Aperol Spritz is the darling of patio season, but the world of effervescence is wider than a single citrus bitter shade. Atlanta’s best patios and bars are leaning into the breezy botanical cool of the Hugo Spritz and other fruity and floral-forward cousins.

The Aperol Spritz gets all the attention as a bubbly, balanced and lower alcohol aperitivo created for sipping alongside nibbles or before a meal. But we’re increasingly seeing the Hugo Spritz in the hands of savvy sippers.

Born in the South Tyrol region of northern Italy, the Hugo is a sophisticated floral departure from the bitter-heavy classic from the Veneto region. It’s a delicate, honey- whisper of elderflower liqueur, a splash of bubbly prosecco and a slap of fresh mint. It’s a liquid counterpart to standing in an Alpine meadow and perfect for the lowalcohol afternoon ritual designed to bridge the gap between the heat of the day and dinnertime.

Bartenders in Atlanta are embracing the spritz as a playground for botanical experimentation. If you are looking to find your own alpine escape, Bistro Niko offers a quintessential St. Germain Spritz by the glass or the carafe. With honeysuckle- like florals and a fizzy finish, it’s the perfect patio accompaniment with a bowl of mussels, an endive salad or a charcuterie board.

For a sophisticated take, O-Ku’s Suzume Spritz pours a playful mix of lychee liqueur, lychee puree, Haku Vodka and a squeeze of lemon. It’s light and refreshing with a tropical twist. The magic doesn’t stop there: A topping of butterfly pea tea transforms the concoction to a striking purple hue.

Fruity, fizzy and full of melon flavor, Postino debuted a Watermelon Spritz to run throughout the summer. In a large wine glass, bartenders stir together prosecco, watermelon purée, limoncello and soda water. They add a bit of bitter Campari to provide just the right balance before garnishing with a lemon wheel.

The Betty’s patio sets a beautiful stage for al fresco dining at the Kimpton Sylvan Hotel Atlanta- Buckhead. Fruity and fragrant with lush orange, the Somu Spritz brings together Grey Goose L’Orange Vodka, Giffard Crème de Fruit de la Passion, Giffard Mangue (mango liqueur), orange juice and club soda. Orange blossom water lends delicate floral notes to the mix.

The Tess’ rooftop restaurant, Tesserae, has sweeping, panoramic city views to pair with craft cocktails. The Rooftop Spritz is softly alcoholic, balanced and bright with St. Germain, Cocchi Americano, Fever-Tree soda and prosecco. Wine-based aperitif Cocchi Americano is flavored with a secret combination of aromatics including quinine and a smack of grapefruit rind’s bitter edge, blending nicely with honey and florals of the elderflower liqueur.

The goal is easy for a successful aperitif hour: under string lights with a spritz in hand and settle in for breezy botanicals and bubbles.

BISTRO NIKO

bistroniko.com

@bistroniko

O-KU

o-kusushi.com

@okuatlanta

POSTINO

postino.com

@postinowinecafe

TESSERAE

tesseraeatlanta.com

@tesseraeatl

THE BETTY

thebettyatl.com

@thebettyrestaurant