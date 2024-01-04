OUT OF THE KITCHEN FOR HORIZONS ATLANTA

Acclaimed chefs from 20 restaurants were the stars of the show at the Out of the Kitchen at The St. Regis Atlanta.

More than 240 guests gathered on an evening in November for cocktails before sitting down to a curated dinner in the Astor Ballroom. Guests were assigned to a restaurant’s table, where chefs cooked unique multi-course meals live. Restaurants included Atlas, Kyma, Lazy Betty, O-Ku, Bistro Niko, Il Giallo, Southern Belle, Pricci and more. The fifth annual event, which supports a different cause each year, raised $413,000 for Horizons Atlanta, a nonprofit that offers tuition-free immersive enrichment programs and support outside of the regular school year to promising students attending Title 1 schools in metro Atlanta. Horizons Atlanta honored long-time supporters John and Mary Brock. Out of the Kitchen has raised more than $1.6 million for chosen nonprofit organizations since its inception in 2017.

PHOTOS: Courtesy of PWP Studio