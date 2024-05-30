IT’S SPRITZ O’CLOCK SOMEWHERE

Beat the summer heat with neat variations of a classic!

The spritz, the iconic Italian aperitif, is one of the most celebrated cocktails of summer. The bright, bubbly and bittersweet style has been around since the 19th century. Today, “spritz” is a catch-all for a cocktail incorporating Prosecco, liqueur and a splash of soda served in a wine glass. Variations are endless—no cocktail shaker required.

The spritz dates to the post- WWI period, when northeast Italy was under the rule of the Austro- Hungarian imperialists. The story holds that foreign soldiers, having an aversion to the strength of Italian wines, asked for a “spritzen” of water to dilute their drinks. The beverage evolved over time. Water was soon traded for sparkling soda, which improved with Prosecco, and eventually liqueurs entered the mix.

Out of the rising popularity of the bitter liqueur, the Aperol spritz became chic in the 1950s. The standard recipe is a 3:2:1 ratio of three parts Prosecco, two parts Aperol and one part soda. This effortless structure lends itself to countless creations. Bartenders can mix up the perfect match to the summer heat with these lighter, fresher cocktails with a hit of fizz.

Taverna keeps it classic in Buckhead Village. The Aperol Spritz is crafted with the herbal citrus backbone of Aperol. Club soda and sparkling wine bring the bubbles to the glass. Simple, summery and timeless.

The Negroni Spritz at Le Bon Nosh satisfies Negroni lovers looking for a lighter version and a kick of bubbles. It uses Forthave Red, a bittersweet aperitivo from a small Brooklyn-based distillery that uses only plant-based, organic materials. The liqueur hints of chamomile, orange and rose, and combines with gin, sweet vermouth and French sparkling wine for a classy aperitif that matches the elegant space.

Perfect for the sunny patio and available by the glass or carafe, the St. Germain Spritz is a signature cocktail at Bistro Niko. The delicate, hand-picked elderflowers in St. Germain liqueur add honeysuckle-like flavors and aromas to the glass, further lifted with its fizzy finish.

Swanky Italian steakhouse The Americano recently debuted its version of a spritz called She’s Sicily that adds a delightful twist of fruitful and oaky brandy to Prosecco, Aperol and club soda. The gentle floral flavors are boosted both by bubbles and a sprig of mint, slapped to release oils before being placed in the glass.

Want a margarita but in the mood for a refreshing spritz? The Paloma Spritz at Culinary Dropout is the answer. Using silver tequila as a base, bartenders fill the glass with a mix of fresh grapefruit and Combier Pamplemousse grapefruit liqueur. It’s fresh and ripe, and a sprinkle of Himalayan salt tames the punchy bitterness.

Each sushi roll at Chamblee’s Fudo is a sensory experience, binding together complimenting or contrasting flavors and textures to tickle the palate. The drink menu follows suit with cocktails such as the Dancing with the Stars. This spritz incorporates vodka, elderflower liqueur, grapefruit juice, Aperol, lemon juice and Prosecco for a blend of bittersweet, citrus and floral that is a summertime tango for the tastebuds.

