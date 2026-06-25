SUN’S OUT, FUN’S OUT

Plan an inviting summer gathering with tips from event architect Warren Huntley!

If you’re wondering what to do with those lazy, hazy, crazy days of summer, then it may be the perfect time for a party. Whether you want to grill and chill at home or host a golden-hour gathering at a local restaurant, bringing people together doesn’t have to be time consuming or budget busting.

“Entertaining is about bringing together your village and showing them your love and appreciation,” says event architect Warren Huntley, who has served clients across Buckhead and beyond since 1995 through his event production company, Warren Huntley Presents. “But a party doesn’t necessarily require a lot of planning. It can simply be about gathering.” Here he shares his tips for hosting a summer soiree.

Why is summer a good time for a party?

People’s schedules are different during the summer. The kids don’t have to get up to go to school in the morning, so everyone can stay out a little later. And while many events do still happen on weekend nights, Monday through Thursday is not taboo anymore. You have options for hosting.

Does a summer party have to be a pool party?

The type of party will dictate what you are doing with the pool. In many cases, the party can be around the pool, which creates great ambiance, but you won’t actually get in the pool. For instance, if it’s an evening party, you can do an elevated barbecue around the pool or cocktails and dinner beside the pool. But if the pool is going to be available, be sure to tell people to bring a swimsuit so they know it’s an option.

Should I host at home or choose another venue?

It’s really about the tone you want to set. If it’s something more workrelated, you may want to have a happy hour in a private room at a local restaurant. Of course, a more casual and easy-going gathering for friends—with or without kids—is great at home. It starts with your audience.

What do I need to focus on for a summer party?

There are a couple of key elements. The first is great food, but it doesn’t have to be a sprawling buffet. It can be as simple as crusty breads and olive oil, amazing salads or some great cheeses. You also want to create a great atmosphere, whether it’s outside or indoors. Make sure you have seating with cushions and pillows to soften the area, ambient lighting like bistro lights outdoors or candles inside that are great options. And have an amazing playlist, as music sets the tone no matter where you are.

Should I offer a full bar?

These days, many people are trending towards beer and wine with a couple of signature drinks that should be light and refreshing for summer. They also should be colorful and fun. We also recommend that those signature cocktails be available as mocktails without alcohol for guests under 21.

What is your top tip for hosting a party this summer?

Our energy reflects how people around us feel. If you’re anxious and constantly running around, your guests are going to feel the same. Nothing is going to be perfect; your goal should be to both entertain and enjoy. Ninety percent of what you need to do can be done in advance. Plan ahead and have a strategy so the day itself will be effortless. Prepare, relax and enjoy.