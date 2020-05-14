FEEL-GOOD FITNESS

These Atlanta area fitness studios give back to the community

A good cardio workout is certainly good for your ticker, but what’s even better for your heart health? Combining a sweat session with doing good for others. The Buckhead area has no shortage of fitness studios that give back to the community. Here are a few that we heart—and hope we can all get back to ASAP.

STUDIO: CAMP GLADIATOR

a 4-week pop-up workout program held at parks including Lynwood Park and Blackburn Park

CAUSE: “CG Gives” supports under served youths and promotes health and wellness programs for low income communities throughout the country, including here in Atlanta. Camp Gladiator Regional Director and Trainer Brandon Hall says, “We’ve fed the homeless and collected blankets and jackets for St. Luke’s Presbyterian Church. Atlanta has a huge homeless population. We are willing to do anything to help those who are less fortunate.”

HOW TO CONTRIBUTE: Camp Gladiator fans and any volunteers who would like to help are encouraged to participate in upcoming give-back events. Call or check the website for future happenings.

Various locations.

campgladiator.com/region/atlanta

STUDIO: TURN STUDIO

An indoor cycling and strength studio in Sandy Springs

CAUSES: Sandy Springs’ Turn Studio hosts #TURNitForward charity cycling classes and HIIT workouts upon request, and all proceeds go to a nonprofit cause. Before Turn opened in 2018, it raised more than $10,000 with seven different #TURNitForward events around Atlanta. To date, Turn has raised funds for Make-A-Wish Georgia, ALS, LLS, A Cure in Our Lifetime, American Kidney Fund, Ovarian Cycle, Furkids, Wake for Warriors and more.

HOW TO CONTRIBUTE: Anyone may get involved if a cause resonates. Email info@turnstudio.com to learn about hosting or participating in a ride.

Turn Studio

6405 Blue Stone Road, Suites 220 & 230

Sandy Springs 30328

678.515.3122

turnstudio.com

GYM: LIFE TIME FITNESS

A luxury athletic club in Sandy Springs

CAUSE: The company’s Life Time Foundation partners with schools to help kids get more nutritious meals. For example, the Buford City Schools is one of Life Time’s local partners. Life Time raised funds for an expert assessment of the district’s school nutrition program, resulting in a menu that is 80% free from trans fats and hydrogenated oils, high-fructose corn syrup, hormones, antibiotics and much more.

HOW TO CONTRIBUTE: Make a donation or recommend a school district for grant consideration through the foundation’s website, ltfoundation.org/donate.

Life Time Fitness

5580 Roswell Road

Sandy Springs 30342

404.257.0900

lifetime.life

STUDIO: ACTIVE SOL YOGA

A yoga studio in Buckhead

CAUSES: Over the years, Active Sol Yoga has made monetary contributions to area performance artists by hosting donation classes in their honor. The studio has also provided free rehearsal space to dancers and donated ticket sales from performances to various artists. Jillian Mitchell founded Active Sol as a way to keep running her professional dance troupe, Kit Modus, the resident company at Callanwolde Fine Arts Center. However, she also wanted to give back to the arts community at large. “I recognized that creating a new arts organization also creates a continual need for funding. One way to alleviate that was to generate a revenue stream. I decided to purchase a business and wound up with a yoga studio,” she says. Active Sol’s proceeds go back to Kit Modus as well as to other art-driven groups around the city.

HOW TO CONTRIBUTE: Attend classes, volunteer and rent the space, which is available for parties and photoshoots, too.

Active Sol Yoga

200 Bennett St. N.W.

Atlanta 30309

404.236.9642

activesolyoga.com

STUDIO: FORME STUDIOS

A barre studio in Peachtree Hills

CAUSES: Forme donates to Girls on the Run ATLANTA, Lost-n-Found Youth, St. Pius X Catholic High School and Christ the King School, among others. “We want to support the next generation of women. It’s important that these girls get the chances that we didn’t have as kids and that they grow up without having to feel second rate because they are female. We want girls to run the world,” says Owner Donna Burke.

HOW TO CONTRIBUTE: Participate in Forme’s annual events such as Good4Girls, a cardio dance event held each fall that benefits Girls on the Run.

Forme Studios

365 Peachtree Hills Ave. N.E., Suite 204

Atlanta 30305

404.668.1947

formestudios.com