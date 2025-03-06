GIVIN’ BACK

Monthly brunches highlight charities!

When DeMarco McMillan became the director of sales and marketing at Thompson Atlanta – Buckhead, he wanted to involve the new hotel in the nonprofit community by replicating a concept he initiated in Washington, D.C. “I couldn’t think of a better way to bring people together than to stage charitable brunches and involve my friend of 20 years, Marian Goldberg, who is enmeshed in multiple philanthropic organizations and loves to give back,” he says. “We named the monthly event ‘It’s Givin’ Brunch.’”

Events take place in the hotel’s signature restaurant, Tesserae, on the last Sunday of the month from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Charities receive $2,000 plus 10% of the proceeds. “At 1 p.m., we present the check and invite the leaders to talk about their mission,” Goldberg says. “We’ve selected Alma Domestic Violence Foundation in honor of Women’s History Month for March.”

Past charities have included Dress for Success, Georgia Transplant Foundation, Silence the Shame, Hope Atlanta, Turning Point, Lost-n-Found Youth and STEM Atlanta Women.

“I come from a luxury retail background but always had two feet in the community,” Goldberg says. “As a member of the hotel’s advisory board, I felt I could contribute most to the philanthropic area where I found my heart.”

