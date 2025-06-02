DESIGN & REALTY NEWS – JUNE 2025

ADAC 2025 Southeast Designers and Architect of the Year Awards!

The winners of ADAC’s 2025 Southeast Designers and Architect of the Year Awards were announced April 24. From 27 finalists across six states, three winners were selected by a panel of industry experts including VERANDA Executive Editor Ellen McGauley; Tim Barber, founder of Tim Barber Architects; and Young Huh, founder of Young Huh Interior Design.

Atlanta’s Joel Kelly Design was honored in the Architect category; Atlanta’s Jillian Rooker and Amanda Dashwood of Rook and Dash in Contract Design; and Nashville’s Matt Donahoe of bureau interior architecture | design in Residential Design. The winners were announced at a gala at Flourish in Buckhead.

adacatlanta.com

@adacatlanta