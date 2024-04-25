DESIGN & REALTY NEWS – MAY 2024

The Art Collection at Mercedes- Benz Stadium, one of the largest public art displays in Atlanta and the Southeast with more than 180 pieces featured throughout the stadium, has added four originals to its vast display. The additions include Mr. Brainwash’s “Atlanta Is Beautiful” that highlights prominent figures from the city’s rich history, among others.
mercedesbenzstadium.com/art
@mercedesbenzstadium
The Atlanta Decorative Arts Center has seen quite a bit of action in the last few months. Milieu opened its first showroom there, filling its 1,350-square-foot space with billiards tables, shuffleboards, foosball tables, poker tables and the like. Meanwhile, debuting this summer, C + H Interiors more than doubled its showroom into a 4,500-square-foot space to accommodate a new inhouse art gallery and product lines.
adacatlanta.com
@adacatlanta
Writer and editor who's spent nearly a decade working on local and national editorial teams. She received her bachelor’s degree in journalism from the University of Georgia and currently resides in Smyrna with her husband, Blake, and their two pets, Ava and Archer.