DESIGN & REALTY NEWS – JULY / AUGUST 2024

Congratulations to the winners of ADAC’s 2024 Southeast Designers and Architect of the Year Awards who were announced at an April gala at Atlanta History Center.

Atlanta’s TS Adams Studio Architects was honored in the Architect category; Tampa-based Casper and Jordan Winston of Oxford Design in Contract Design; and West Point, Georgia’s David Frazier in Residential Design. The three winners were narrowed down from 26 finalists across four states. Honorees were selected by a panel of industry experts including VERANDA Executive Editor Ellen McGauley, Corey Damen Jenkins & Associates Founder and Principal Corey Damen Jenkins, and Schafer Buccellato Architects Partner Aimee Buccellato.

Don’t miss ADAC’s fall sample sale taking place Aug. 21-23. Hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and the event is open to the public and full of discounts on high-end design wares from furniture to decor. adacatlanta.com • @adacatlanta

The Warehouse, a new contemporary art space, is open on Atlanta’s Westside. The modern space features the private collection of Atlanta home builder John Wieland and his late wife, Sue, with all works relating to the themes of house and home. More than 400 pieces by 250 national and international artists can be seen in nearly all mediums, including painting, photography, works on paper, sculpture, installation art, ceramics, textile art and video/film. Notable pieces include Vito Acconci’s Bad Dream House II, Robert Gober’s Half Stone House, Do Ho Suh’s Main Entrance, 388 Benefit Street, Providence, RI 02903, USA, and Thomas Demand’s Backyard. The Warehouse is open the second Saturday of each month from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. by reservation only, and admission is free. thewarehouse.org.

Atlanta-based residential architecture firm Norman Davenport Askins recently announced that Geoffrey Yovanovic will join the eponymous founder as a partner. Under this joint leadership, the firm will continue promoting classical architecture and timeless traditional design in historic preservation, restoration and new residential projects. Norman Askins has been the sole proprietor of his firm since its founding in 1977 and considers this partnership part of the company’s “next generation plan.” Yovanovic, a native of Jacksonville, Florida, has worked with Askins for more than eight years. normanaskins.com