GET A-HEAD

Next-level scalp and haircare at 5 Senses Head Spa!

If you’ve spent any time on beauty-related social media channels, you’ve probably seen the viral head spas popping up everywhere, with their ethereal “water halos,” scalp massages and facials. Always wanting to know the story behind a trend, I discovered that head spas originated in Japan. The practices of scalp massage date back to ancient times, but they gained popularity in the latter half of the 20th century. I knew I had to try it for myself. Fortunately, I found 5 Senses Head Spa in Brookhaven, which opened in 2024.

Upon arrival, I changed into a strapless spa wrap and silky bathrobe before being led to the station for a 95-minute 5 Senses Ultimate treatment ($195). Though there are multiple spa stations in the long space, the dim lighting, curtains in between each treatment bed and the babbling of running water plus soft music makes each area feel private.

My therapist, spa founder and owner Nikki Do, got right to work, starting with aromatherapy to awaken my sense of smell. Then, in a dizzying sequence of soothing treatments, I experienced a facial with Eminence organic skincare, a gua sha pressure point massage and a Korean jelly mask designed to boost collagen and hydration. Do used a tuning fork around my head in an ancient technique purported to engage cellular renewal and ease pain and tension. She covered my eyes with a self-heating mask to help relax my orbital muscles, helpful after a morning of staring at the computer.

Next, she turned her attention to my scalp and performed a double cleanse with deep neck and scalp massage. Each was accompanied by the famed water halo, a rainbow-shaped sprinkler that delivered perfectly warm water in all directions. It was pure bliss. As good as the videos of the experience look, the reality is better. When she used the water halo on my neck, it was chill-inducing—in a good way. Apparently, the human scalp has approximately 230 nerve endings in the dermis, plus nerve fibers that wrap around every hair follicle, and I can tell you that all of mine were thrilled with this attention. Do continued with a deep conditioning treatment, and while that moisturizing mask set in (accentuated by a steam contraption), she worked her magic further, massaging my neck, decolletage, arms and hands.

After the final rinse, Do led me to the back room so she could blow dry my hair. While most head spas I’ve seen in Atlanta add an upcharge for this service (who wants to leave with wet hair?), it’s included at 5 Senses. The ledge in front of lighted mirrors is stocked with luxury products, such as Olaplex and Moroccan Oil, so clients can choose what works best for their hair’s texture before having a blowout with a Dyson Supersonic dryer (purported to be healthier than the traditional variety). I sat there nibbling the Japanese black sesame biscuits offered, still in a haze of happy relaxation.

For those looking to amplify their treatment, add-on options include LED red light therapy, hot stone massages for neck and shoulders, a hot oil head massage and more.

I left feeling deeply relaxed and a little delirious from the heavenly experience. Plus, my hair felt cleaner, healthier and softer than I can remember. As I thought about the five senses—touch, sight, hearing, smell and even taste—I realized that all of those were engaged during this delightful experience.

5 SENSES

404.999.5772

5sensespa.com

@5sensesheadspa

The Brookhaven location, inside Le Nail Salon, will be joined by a second location in Midtown later this year.

PHOTO: Joann Vitelli