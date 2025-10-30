THE JOY OF DESIGN

Local designer nominated for HGTV’s 2025 Designer of the Year Award.

Peachtree Hills-based interior design studio Joy Street Design and Principal Designer Kelly Finley took the national stage this fall when she was nominated for HGTV’s 2025 Designer of the Year Award. Finley’s work on a Georgia lake house was part of the Waterside Retreats category. Simply Buckhead spoke with Finley about the project and her design inspiration.

What attracted you to interior design?

I started Joy Street Design almost 15 years ago, but the path wasn’t linear. I was a corporate attorney, a litigator who thrived on strategy and problem-solving. At the same time, I’ve always loved math, art and a good creative challenge. Design gave me a way to blend all of that into one creative, purpose-driven career. I went back to school just for fun, but once I realized this could be more than a passion project, I made the leap into design full-time.

What is your design philosophy?

Design should be joyful, unapologetic and deeply personal. I’m not interested in creating showrooms. I want to design homes that reflect who you are and how you actually live. That means bold color, layered pattern, personality and function that fits your everyday life. A well-designed home should be both functional and fabulous. It should make your life easier and your friends just a little bit jealous.

Is there a particular kind of project you most enjoy?

I love any project where we can make a meaningful impact. That might mean designing a family’s forever home or transforming a space for a nonprofit. I’m especially drawn to projects that involve creative problem-solving, whether it’s a challenging layout or a bold vision that just needs the right execution. At the core of every project is our purpose: creating environments that support and encourage people to live their best life joyfully.

Tell us about the Georgia project that earned you the nomination for HGTV’s 2025 Designer of the Year Award.

This was our personal project on Lake Tobesofkee, where we took a dated 1980s vacation house and transformed it into a bold, modern retreat for our family. We kept the exterior walls and large windows, but everything else was reimagined to reflect how we live, relax and connect. It’s colorful, playful and filled with bold design choices but never feels like a showroom. The interiors balance clean lines with personality, from a neutral living room that lets the lake views shine to a kitchen with dramatic marble, warm cabinetry and intentional space planning. Outside, we redesigned the entire landscape to connect the home to the lake, added a sleek pool and cabana, and created what we now call Camp Finley. This home is the clearest expression of what we believe at Joy Street Design: A space where beauty, function and personality come together to create something full of life.

JOY STREET DESIGN

joystreetdesign.com

@joystreetdesign