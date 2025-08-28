A TRYING TIME

How to help during the hectic kitten season.

Kitten season, which lasts from spring to early fall, might sound cute, but in reality, it’s not. It’s the time of year when unneutered outdoor cats mate, producing multiple kittens that might not have a home.

“Once kitten season starts, it comes on fast,” says Zac Hadlock, marketing and communications manager of Cumming-based Furkids Inc. that operates several satellite locations, including the Perimeter PetSmart and Buckhead’s Petco. “It’s a challenging time when shelters are inundated with intake requests for newborn kittens and their mothers when space is limited. Rescue groups do all they can, but the unfortunate truth is there are more kittens than there is room.” Furkids often does intakes from overcrowded animal shelters so animals aren’t euthanized for space and looks for foster homes.

What You Can Do

The most logical action is to ensure your cats are spayed and/or neutered, even if they don’t go outside. It’s a good idea for their health and safety, and if they accidentally do get out of the house, they will not be able to mate with other cats and continue the kitten season cycle.

“Spaying and neutering cats is the only way to keep shelters in a manageable state and avoid unnecessary illness, injury and lives lost,” Hadlock says.

If you encounter outdoor or stray cats in your neighborhood, you can team up with local rescue organizations to trap-neuter-return (TNR) them if they are not already sterilized. This can help stop the unplanned birthing cycle. The Furkids website offers information on how to get involved in its TNR initiative under the “Community Cats” tab.

How to Help Cat Shelters and Rescues

One of the easiest ways to assist these organizations during the busy kitten season is to donate money and/or supplies. Most shelters have a wish list on their websites with the items most in need, which includes everything from cat food and litter to blankets and medical supplies.

Volunteering can also be a huge help, and the opportunities run the gamut from hands-on time with the kittens (socializing and providing meds) or helping with administrative tasks such as promoting adoptable cats on the organization’s social media platforms.

Providing a foster home for a litter of kittens and their mother can also help alleviate the burden on shelters. If a feline mom is still weaning her babies, there is no need to bottle feed them, but several organizations do offer bottle-feeding classes if that is necessary.

And, of course, if you have room in your home and the lifestyle to own a cat, adopting and not shopping for one is the best. For kittens, adopting them as a pair is ideal.

“When kittens go home together, they are less destructive because they have a playmate with whom to exert extra energy,” Hadlock says. “Living with a buddy also fosters socialization so they can grow up to be well-adjusted cats.”

FURKIDS

770.613.0880

furkids.org

@furkidsatlanta