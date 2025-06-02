The 13th Annual Friends of Winship Fashion a Cure glammed up the Piedmont Driving Club for an April afternoon of food and fun to benefit the Winship Cancer Institute of Emory University.

The event, chaired by the trio of Buckhead residents Lynne Rankin, Jennifer Raulet and Ashley Whitehurst, welcomed 500 supporters to a live auction, raffle, lunch and runway show. Survivor Lillian Hamilton stole the spotlight by walking the runway in honor of her late sister and sharing her own patient testimony. The event raised $464,000 for research into the treatment of cancers affecting women. Simply Buckhead was proud to be the day’s media sponsor.

PHOTOS: Paul Beezley, Jenni Girtman