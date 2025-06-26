Editor’s Letter – JULY / AUGUST 2025

What is the definition of success? Is it money? Notoriety? For my son, it’s any professional athlete. For me, a true success is a person who has overcome adversity and persevered in order to dedicate their life to something they are passionate about. Becoming a success isn’t easy, but I believe it’s always worth the effort.

In this annual Rising Stars issue, each of the individuals we profile has put in the hard work to reach their current place in life. With this special formula, they will no doubt continue to rise. Karina Antenucci profiles Adam Wexler, who has spent two decades building digital and mobile startups, including PrizePicks, the largest independent daily fantasy sports operator in the United States. Amy Meadows shares the story of filmmaker Hieu Huynh who was born in a refugee camp in Indonesia before immigrating to the U.S. and went on to be a producer on Larry King Live and Anthony Bourdain’s Parts Unknown before making her own documentaries. Other Rising Stars include professional organizer and fashion entrepreneur Kinga Clues, multidisciplinary artist Carol Santos, GPB production manager Insley Davis, chef Christian Evans and award-winning 11Alive journalist Cody Alcorn.

In addition to our Rising Star profiles, this issue features a variety of entertaining stories, from a Strategies piece on how to exercise in the outdoor heat to a Simply Approved round-up of aesthetically pleasing stationery products for the upcoming school year. And if you’re looking for a unique new way to enjoy some summer reading, H.M. Cauley introduces us to a Buckhead Silent Reading Book Club in the Literary column.

Whether you are reading this issue silently or out loud, we hope you appreciate each page and the success we feel to be able to share these impactful stories with you.